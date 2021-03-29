Singing in barbershop choir helps young mom on social assistance overcome self-doubt

At 29, Jessica Achilles has a list of regrets that make it hard to push through the day.

One of those sorrows is quitting school after a third attempt to pass Grade 9.

"I got into a marriage that didn't work. I don't have a job," said the single mother of three.

"I'm doing everything that I didn't want to do as a parent."

That would include the days she runs out of groceries in her public housing apartment in the city's Crescent Valley neighbourhood.

For much of her young life, Jessica's inner critic was the loudest voice in her head.

But that message started to change when she discovered one of Saint John's most venerable choirs.

In 2014, she joined the Sea Belles, an a cappella group that has been welcoming women of all ages for more than half a century.

Someone she never met agreed to drive her to rehearsal and she instantly felt embraced.

Jessica said the Sea Belles gave her singing and sisterhood and their kindness was a lifeline.

"They give me so much encouragement," she said. "They tell me I'm a super mom."

Seven years in, Jessica said she feels her life is changing for the better.

In October, she went back to school.

She signed up for English, math, chemistry and law at the Dr. Christine Davies Education Centre, which focuses on educating pregnant and parenting moms.

She took a co-op placement at a local funeral home and now has her sights set on a two-year college program to qualify as a funeral director.

"I feel like it's going to be a good thing for me," she said.

"I'll be able to pay my rent and live in one place. I'll have groceries in my fridge and my kids won't have to worry."

'Love and joy' on Zoom

Jessica said the pandemic has made it pretty much impossible to be part of the Sea Belles in person.

Rehearsals have had to move to video calls.

It's not the same as rocking out the basement of Portland United Church, where their costumes hang in a closet, untouched for more than a year.

There's been no road trips, no concerts, no festivals — no new mementos for the history albums proudly assembled since 1969.

Director Janet Kidd knows she's in danger of losing momentum and what she calls the "magical oneness" that the Sea Belles feel when they're singing together.

She tries to jazz up meetings on Zoom by inviting guest speakers and throwing in some yoga. But lately, only half the 50 members have been dialling in.

"People really need to sing," said Kidd. "It's crucial to who you are and how you express yourself and I think one of the greatest tragedies of our modern life is that people are told in their childhoods that they can't sing."

Kidd said the cure is inviting women to give the Sea Belles a try.

"Anybody who shows up to a Sea Belles practice gets love-bombed,"she said. "Really, because we're just so thrilled about what we do and sharing it."

The group has such a good time, she said, even the most staunch self-skeptics are soon "singing their hearts out."

Jessica said meeting by Zoom has been better than not meeting at all.

"I could be having the worst day but by the time rehearsal is over and it's nine o'clock at night it's like the whole day didn't happen," she said.

"It's like all that mattered was those two hours that I spent with these amazing women and their smiles and their happiness. Suddenly, everything I'm worried about is gone and all I'm thinking about is the love and the joy and the music I just experienced."

Like chocolate on the brain

Science suggests there's really something exhilarating about group singing.

Musicians who play together, side by side, activate more and different parts of the brain than when they play alone, said pediatric neurologist Dr. Wendy Stewart.

"We have reward systems in our brain," she said. "And when you play music there are moments when you may get goose bumps. These are the reward systems that get activated with chocolate.

"This is because these areas actually make you feel good and actually lift your spirits. It's that moment when you're playing together and it feels amazing."

Stewart even prescribes music to her young patients because she believes in the mental and social benefits that come from learning to play an instrument.

"It can enhance your reading and math skills," she said. "And there's something about playing together that makes kids feel proud and good about themselves."

Studying COVID's impact on N.B. choirs

Stewart has been wondering what's been lost in a year that has deprived an estimated 57,000 New Brunswick choristers from doing what they love in their normal way.

What Kidd calls "locking into each other's sound" isn't possible on Zoom.

Choir members who join the call from home must sing with their computer microphones muted.

Otherwise, there'd be a cacophony of audio distortion, sound delays and feedback loops.

Questions around how that's working out for the few who have been able to practice online, and the many more who have not rehearsed at all, is now the focus of a research project by second-year medical student Anna Scheidler.

"This is a project that really hits home to me," said Scheidler, who grew up in a musical family.

"Since I was little, I remember having kitchen parties and my parents singing songs and playing instruments. For as long as I can remember, it's been a big part of my life."

The work is being supervised by Dr. Stewart, who is also director of Medical Humanities at Dalhousie Medical School in Saint John.

In that role, she encourages future doctors to celebrate their artistic side and play music as much as they can.

With a little encouragement, both agree to launch into a rollicking duet of Scotland the Brave in Stewart's medical office in Hampton where there's just enough space to distance Stewart on her Italian-made Brandoni accordion from Scheidler on her violin.

"This is one of the things that is so powerful for me," said Scheidler. "When I was getting ready for school I knew this was something that I could hold onto. This piece of myself and part of my identity that has always been so important to me, can still be nurtured throughout the medical school curriculum."

Normal practise might not return soon

Choral groups across Canada have been calling for a safe return to rehearsals after watching gyms, restaurants, and hair salons reopen.

"What is unique about choirs is the lower barrier to entry, while they're still capable of extraordinary artistry and beauty," said Leo Macneil, executive director of the New Brunswick Choral Federation.

"But almost all the choirs I know have almost ceased operations altogether," he said.

"There are some attempting to do things online or virtual projects but so many don't even have the resources to do that."

"So there's a huge buildup of anticipation about when we can get back together and do this thing that we love again."

Kidd said the Sea Belles love their space in the church but it would be too difficult to practice safely there.

For example, Nova Scotia's Choral Federation, in conjunction with Nova Scotia Public Health, have advised all singers to remain masked during rehearsals and maintain a distance apart of at least two metres.

Rehearsals should be conducted outside if possible and inside, only in well-ventilated rooms.

Furthermore, the choir should leave the room after 30 minutes of singing to allow for "at least one air exchange."

Kidd said the church doesn't have that kind of system and it's been too cold to open the windows. She still has questions beyond that.

"I mean, is it okay when everybody is vaccinated? If 90 per cent of the singers are vaccinated are they at risk from the unvaccinated ones?

Kidd said it means the short answer is she can't be sure when normal rehearsals will resume.

"I'm hoping September," said Kidd.

Meanwhile, Jessica intends to keep attending the Sea Belles' virtual meetings.

"I still know they're there," and that's enough she said, to keep self-doubt at bay.

"That voice that says, 'Jessica, you're like 30 years old and you're just going back to [adult learning]? You think you're going to do this? You think you're going to college?'

"That little voice in my head says, 'You're funny. You're not going to do all that'."

"I say, 'Shut up. Yes I am'."