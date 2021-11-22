Several brands of chocolate raisins recalled over undeclared peanut content

Four brands of chocolate-covered raisins have been recalled by the manufacturer due to undeclared peanut content, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

It warns the products pose an allergy risk and advises consumers and retailers not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.

The recalled brand names are Arachides Dépôt chocolate raisins, IGA Daigle milk chocolate raisins, Vrac Johnvince chocolate raisins and Zone Bonbons chocolate raisins.

The four brands are manufactured by Les Aliments Johnvince, and were sold in New Brunswick and Quebec, the agency says on its website.

The agency does not specify whether there have been any reported allergies or reactions to the products.