Chipman woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A Chipman woman has been charged with attempted murder after a 40-year-old woman was stabbed in Salmon River.

​Joanne Alice Lewis, 54, appeared Thursday in Burton provincial court, where a judge ruled she should get a psychiatric evaluation.

RCMP spokesperson Jullie Rogers-Marsh said the stabbing happened at a location in Salmon River, but the woman who was stabbed was in her Chipman home, about 16 kilometres southwest of there, when police were called Wednesday afternoon.

She had multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital. Rogers-Marsh said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Lewis was initially arrested with a 61-year-old man, but he was released after questioning.

Lewis has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, police said.