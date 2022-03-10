Chipman, Minto residents share concerns over forced amalgamation

The idea of having to combine health clinics, schools and fire stations is keeping some residents of Chipman and Minto up at night as amalgamation draws near.

As part of the New Brunswick municipal overhaul plan, the two villages, which historically have had a friendly rivalry, will be joined into one entity, alongside the surrounding local service districts in November.

This means the village will have to share a new name, new council, and possibly some services, although the details of all those changes are yet to be decided.

Resident Bedford Brown used to be the Chipman fire chief, and told Information Morning Fredericton he's nervous the amalgamation will mean only one fire station.

Wendy Whalen said she's worried the character of Chipman could change with the merger.

"When you've grown up your whole life, and a change comes and you have no say about it, it just happens, it's scary for everybody," she said.

But it's not all negative.

Larry Vautour lives along the 27 kilometre stretch between Minto and Chipman, and he hopes an amalgamation could spruce things up.

"I'd like to see other businesses start," he said. "Because there's nothing really here. Now they gotta talk between them."

Mayors have few answers from province

In an interview with Information Morning Fredericton, Erica Barnett, the mayor of Minto, and Keith West, the mayor of Chipman, said in some ways, they're just as much in the dark as their constituents about what the new entity would look like. They found out about the amalgamation in the news, and neither likes the idea of amalgamating.

However, there are a few things that they don't think will happen immediately, or at least not without great pushback from them. Barnett said the minister responsible for municipal reform, Danielle Allain, assured her reform would not impact health care in their villages.

"I'm still concerned about it for the long term," she said.

West said he doesn't believe the fire station in Chipman is in danger.

"If we lost our fire department, the Minto fire department is 26 kilometres away, they're not going to save any houses from burning," he said.

The two mayors presented an alternate plan to the province, where Chipman and Minto would stay separate but join with their surrounding LSDs. They said the plan was rejected by the province.

"They just told us they weren't accepting it," West said.

"They didn't acknowledge why our plan … wasn't acceptable," Barnett said.

21:12 Amalgamation of two New Brunswick villages We hear what residents think of the province's decision to force Minto and Chipman to amalgamate in November. Then we ask the mayors how they're going to make it happen. Erica Barnett is the Mayor of Minto. Keith West is the Mayor of Chipman. 21:12

In the last few months, a working group including the mayors, was able to decide the council makeup for the new entity. Barnett said there would be eight councillors, including one at-large councillor and an at-large mayor who will be elected by all residents, regardless of where they live.

"We feel like it is a very fair setup for everyone involved," Barnett said.

She said she's not running for the new mayor's seat. West said he's undecided.

"I've been on council for 14 years now, I'm going to have to give it a lot of thought," he said.