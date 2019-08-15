Traditional Chinese clothing inspires a budding fashion in Saint John

It's a strange contrast.

An elegant figure straight from an ancient Chinese painting — walking down the street in suburban Saint John.

Shui Tang, 21, wears sheer, layered robes in the style of the Song dynasty, which lasted from 960 to 1279.

The wide, delicately embroidered sleeves trail past her elbows. Her waist-length hair is twisted into a complicated style with the aid of a delicate hair comb.

In sharing Hanfu with Saint John, Tang hopes others will 'express themselves in wearing all these traditional things and let other people know about their culture.' (Submitted by Nelson Cloud)

It's a modern take on the traditional clothing of China's Han ethnic majority, to which Tang belongs.

Traditional Han clothing — or Hanfu, as the style is called by devotees — "gives me a lot of confidence," said Tang, 21, who moved to New Brunswick in 2017 to take e-commerce at the University of New Brunswick Saint John.

Hanfu is a growing trend among young Han Chinese seeking to recapture their traditional culture lost during centuries of foreign domination.

This woman walks the streets of Saint John wearing traditional Chinese clothing that date back 1,000 years to educate people about her culture. 0:45

'Wow, that is amazing!'

Hanfu tends to turn heads in Saint John.

"When you walk down the street, many people will look at you and say, 'Oh, you are pretty!' and they say good things to you."

Recently, photographer Nelson Cloud took pictures of Shui Tang at Saint John landmarks, including Rockwood Park, the Martello Tower, Market Square, and the New Brunswick Museum building on Douglas Avenue.

Tang was introduced to the style as a middle school student in Shanghai.

Tang, 21, moved to the city in 2017 to study e-commerce at the University of New Brunswick Saint John. (Submitted by Nelson Cloud)

"I saw a picture," she said, "and I thought, 'Wow, that is amazing!' So I did a little bit of research about it."

The trend has been popularized in recent years through the video app TikTok and Chinese micro-blogging service Weibo.

"There are people who share all the information on the same page," she said. "People are wearing Hanfu and getting to know it."

Traditional Han clothing was largely lost in China because of centuries of foreign domination, Tang said. (Submitted by Nelson Cloud)

Historical accuracy

Historical accuracy is the first goal of Hanfu.

"If you imagine something, that becomes cosplay, not Hanfu," Tang said.

The custom-made dresses can take months or even years to ship to Canada from Chinese suppliers and range in price from a few hundred dollars, to more than $3,000 for top-quality reproduction Ming dynasty robes.

Tang, pictured at the Irving Nature Park, has a collection of Hanfu ordered directly from China. It and can take months to arrive in Canada. (Submitted by Nelson Cloud)

Tang wears Hanfu mainly for special occasions, she said, although sometimes she pairs a historical skirt or hair accessory with everyday Western clothes.

It's a passion Tang wants to share with other Han Chinese in New Brunswick.

"A lot of my friends come to my place and I will show them and let them try it on," she said.

Wearing the traditional clothing 'gives me a lot of confidence,' said Tang. (Submitted by Nelson Cloud)

National pride

Clothing is one way for people to express pride in their unique national identity, Tang.

"I really like to see more people wearing their own traditional clothes — not just our Han people, but also Koreans, Japanese, Indian," Tang said.

A cinematic shot of Shui Tang in traditional Chinese dress on the steep cliffs near Cape Spencer, in east Saint John. (Submitted by Nelson Cloud)

"I hope they can express themselves in wearing all these traditional things and let other people know about their culture.

"If we all have our own styles, it will make the world more beautiful."