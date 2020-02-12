Intervention from education minister sees barred Chinese student return to school

A Chinese student barred from attending school in Fredericton after his father's work permit expired will be permitted to return to Nashwaaksis Middle School after intervention from the education minister.

The family was ordered to leave Canada after failed attempts by Yougun Fu, who also goes by Lex, to extend his work permit, but he cancelled their flight home last month as the COVID-19 outbreak in China spread.

Federal government permitted the family to stay in the New Brunswick capital until the end of February, but his eleven-year-old son, Jerry Fu, was not allowed back to school.

Jerry has spent the past three weeks with his five-year-old sister studying at CC Art Gallery, where his father volunteers without pay after being told by Ottawa he could no longer work at the downtown Fredericton gallery.

Since January, Jerry Fu, 11, had not been allowed to return to Nashwaaksis Middle School because his father's work permit expired. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

"I can teach them [but] they need their own friends," said Lex.

However, the family received some good news Thursday.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy called Lex to say his son could return to school as early as Friday or Monday.

"Denying the child the right to access to education while living in the province is totally unacceptable," Cardy said.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy says the student should not be denied access to education while living in New Brunswick. (CBC)

Following a story published by CBC News on Thursday morning, Cardy directed his deputy minister to speak with the Anglophone West School District to ensure Jerry's return.

Cardy said there are some provincial and federal regulations to sort through, but in the meantime that shouldn't prevent a child from attending school.

"If this is a regulation or law that needs to be changed, we'll change it," he told CBC News. "If it's not, we'll make sure the confusion around the interpretation of the legislation is ironed out and this doesn't happen again."

Judy Cole, a spokesperson for the Anglophone West School District, wouldn't discuss the two individual cases because of privacy laws.

But she did say the district is required to adhere to immigration policies outlined in the federal government guidelines at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Meanwhile, Lex said he will continue to pursue a work permit extension.

He said he always wanted his children to go to school in Canada. He wanted them to receive a good education but also have the freedom to play when school's out.