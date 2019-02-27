Suicide helpline launches online chat service

Chimo suicide help line in Fredericton has launched an online chat service to support young people and people with disabilities through a mental health crisis.

The service under the one-year pilot project will be offered from 5 p.m. to midnight alongside the help line's 24-hour call centre.

Lisa O'Blenis, executive director of Chimo, said she's noticed a cultural shift toward online communication and wanted to be available for people who'd prefer to receive crisis support that way.

People are reaching out for help - Lisa O'Blenis, Chimo executive director.

"Sometimes people aren't in a safe place to make a phone call or they're not in a private place, or sometimes with anxiety issues they just don't feel safe to make that call," she said.

"So a live chat provides that anonymity and protection in a safe place for them to reach out."

The service was launched Monday and can be accessed through the Chimo website.

O'Blenis said she hopes this service will knock down some barriers for people who may have hearing impairments or are autistic and nonverbal.

She said the busiest time for the help line is from 5 p.m. to midnight but the organization may adjust the timeline if the demand warrants it. The program is modelled after text and chat services offered by crisis centres across the country.

Increasing calls

O'Blenis said the help line, which serves the entire province, averages 1,000 calls a month, up from 700 calls a month last year.

The centre took 568 suicide calls last year, and calls are "increasing every year."

"I think it's a good thing because people are reaching out for help," O'Blenis said.

The help line is also getting more calls from people suffering from PTSD and social anxiety, as well as loneliness. The majority of the people who call are over 40.

"We have a lot of seniors that phone just for that because of that social connection, because they're feeling very isolated and lonely," she said.

But for young people, suicide is the second leading cause of death, which O'Blenis said makes an online service that much more important.

'Core service'

The one-year chat line project is funded by a $6,000 grant from the Fredericton Community Foundation. Executive director Kate Rogers said the increase in mental health issues in the community, particularly among youth, propelled the foundation to make the donation.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, young people aged 15 to 24 are more likely to experience mental illness or substance use disorders than any other age group.

"We thought an online sort of chat is just a step in the right direction," Rogers said.

Rogers said she believes Chimo provides a "core service," but must bear the pressure of fundraising to stay afloat.

"It's an undo pressure but I think it's a pressure that we all accept because we all accept the important work that we do and understand that here's a cost to it and we have to figure out how to pay for it," she said.

The Chimo Hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-667-5005 or messaging a staff member at www.chimohelpline.ca.