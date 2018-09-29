New Brunswick's chili king goes for gold at world championship cook-off

New Brunswick's chili cook-off master hopes to tantalize the taste buds of judges in St. Louis, Missouri this weekend.

Michael Lesperance is one of 300 chili cooks stirring their pots at the 52nd Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off in the city.

He's been participating in chili cooking competitions since 2012, and said this world championship cook-off always gets him pumped up.

"This is the sixth year in a row that I've been here and it's just as exciting in the sixth year as it was in the very first time," said Lesperance.

Making good chili is about "nailing the balance" between your ingredients, said Lesperance.

"Just an extra little quarter tablespoon or teaspoon of anything can alter how it all balances and blends together."

'Glad I paid attention'

To become a champion you need to know a lot more than just what ingredients go best in chili, knowledge of science can give you a boost too. (Alyssa Gould/CBC)

Beyond that perfect blend of meat and seasonings, Lesperance said cooking a quality pot chili can also be affected by things like altitude.

For example, when the championships were held in Reno, Nevada, he had to adjust his cooking times.

"In Reno we're 5,000 feet above sea level so [things] boiled at a lower temperature than they do when you're closer to sea level," siad Lesperance.

"There's a little bit of science involved in this … when you're in high school it's like 'what good is this going to do me in the real world?' Well, I'm glad I paid attention."

No funny business

Even with so many cooks so close to each other at these competitions, Lesperance says cheating isn't really an issue. (CBC)

There's not a lot of privacy during a chili cook-off. Chefs concoct their creations while back-to-back inside a tent.

But despite the close proximity to each other, Lesperance said cheating is rare.

It costs money to enter into and travel to these competitions, so Lesperance said it doesn't make sense to risk a ban by cheating or sabotaging another competitor's chili.

"[If] you dump too much cayenne into somebody's pot and got caught you'll never cook again for one thing and you've wasted all your efforts that it took to get you here," said Lesperance.

But they do take some precautions all the same.

"Nobody labels their containers that they have the spices in. You can see what it is, but you don't know what it is."

Local chili cook-off

At the moment there are no major chili cook-offs in Canada, according to Lesperance, and the closest one to him takes place five hours away in Wells, Maine.

Lesperance hints that a local chili cook-off may be on the horizon. (CBC)

Lesperance has been stewing on the idea of starting a chili cook-off in Canada, but said that planning is in the very preliminary stages.

"There might be reason to believe that I could have my arm twisted and organize one and see how it goes from there," said Lesperance.

Lesperance is entering chili in three categories in the World Championship Cook-Off. Winners take home a share of $100,000 in prizes, and will be announced Sunday at 7:00 p.m. A.T.