Public won't see child protection review until after election

A review of the province's child protection system is complete.

But the public won't be able to see it until after the Sept. 24 provincial election.

Earlier this year, the provincial government hired Nova Scotia-based consultant George Savoury to review the province's entire child welfare system.

The review comes after five siblings in Saint John were found living in a filthy home with little to eat, while under the supervision of the Department of Social Development.

Savoury has finished his review, but it won't be released until he can brief the new government on its findings. Until then, he said, it will be considered a draft.

The province says it will share the report once the final version, including translation, is complete. Department spokesperson Anne Mooers didn't offer any timeline on its release in her emailed statement.

The findings are important for the public to see during the campaign, according to former child and youth advocate Bernard Richard.

"I don't see why this issue should not be on the table," Richard said.

He would like to see the party leaders focus more on issues like child protection and child poverty.

"It really hasn't found much space in the campaign so far, as far as I can tell," Richard said.

An 'exodus' of social workers

Those issues include a high workload of complex cases for front-line child protection workers and a lack of experienced staff, according to Stephen Drost, president of CUPE Local 1418.

Experienced front-line child protection workers are leaving their jobs because of a high workload of complex cases with too much administrative work, according to the union that represents child protection workers. (CBC)

For example, staff who investigate tips from the province's child abuse hotline have received more than 44,000 "intakes" since 2015, according to figures obtained by CBC News through access to information.

More than 23,000 of those tips were referred to a regional office for more investigation, requiring more staff time.

"Their volume is unbelievable," Drost said.

"It's an extremely stressful job."

It's not a new concern. Questions over social workers' workloads have been floating around since the late 1990s, after Jackie Brewer died of neglect inside a dark Saint John bedroom.

But the Department of Social Development has seen an "exodus" of experienced social workers in the last year or two, Drost said.

'Something wrong with the system'

He believes many have left because they have a high workload that involves spending too much time doing paperwork instead of working with families.

"We've got a lot of young, inexperienced people in very critical positions and we feel that it's compromising our ability to actually protect children and meet our mandate," said Drost, a social worker who has worked in child protection.

He said staff within the department are now looking outside the province to find experienced social workers with the expertise to work in child protection.

"If you can't get good people to come into those positions and keep good qualified people to do those positions, there's obviously something wrong with the system.

Union wants report to trigger change

The union's provincial child welfare committee met with Savoury to express its concerns around workload and are "anxiously awaiting" the findings of his report, Drost said.

Drost isn't picky on whether the public should see the report before or after the election.

He just hopes it leads to change.

"Our greatest hope is that this report doesn't become like a lot of reports that can be sought out by governments and it ends up on a shelf somewhere or that we don't get to see the full report."

Savoury's mandate called for him to look for "factors that positively or negatively influence the effectiveness of the child protection or family enhancement services system."

Nova Scotia-based consultant George Savoury was hired to review the province's child welfare system. (George Savoury)

In a previous interview with CBC News, Savoury said he would look at the department's policies and standards, training and whether staff have too many cases to juggle.

Child and youth advocate Norm Bossé is also conducting a review into the child protection system. The first part will be released in the fall.

