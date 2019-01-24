Child protection review sparked by 5 kids living in squalor to be released

The provincial government is expected to release the findings of a review into the child protection system on Thursday.

Nova Scotia-based consultant George Savoury is expected to offer several recommendations on how to improve a system that has made headlines numerous times over the years, following high-profile child deaths.

The latest review was prompted by a shocking case of neglect in Saint John that saw five children living in squalor with little to eat.

Their parents received two-year prison sentences last year for failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The case prompted questions about whether officials should have acted sooner to remove the children from their parents' care.

Court proceedings revealed the family had been involved with the Department of Social Development since 2012 and were supposed to be receiving monthly visits.

The court also heard how the children frequently missed school.

But the children weren't taken into care until May 2016, when a sheriff happened to come to the home to evict the family and couldn't ignore the squalor.

Defence lawyer Joel Hansen raised questions about the involvement of the Department of Social Development after his client was sentenced to two years in prison last year following a case of child neglect. (CBC)

"They [Social Services] claimed they visited through the winter," defence lawyer Joel Hansen said in April after the parents were sentenced.

"Well, if they did, they let her go."

Review examined policies, standards

Then-families and children minister Stephen Horsman said he hadn't been aware of the family's case until it was in the media. He announced a review into what may have gone wrong.

That review was later broadened to examine the entire child protection system, looking for "holes or cracks," and Savoury was hired to complete it.

According to his mandate from the province, Savoury was asked to "identify the factors that positively or negatively influence the effectiveness of the child protection or family enhancement services system."

In an interview last year, Savoury said he would be examining the department's standards and policies, while also looking at whether staff have too many cases to handle.

Consultant George Savoury was hired to review the province's child welfare system. (George Savoury)

"I'm aware the department had some issues that have been in the media," Savoury said last year.

"But what I do is I step back and look at the programs, services, I interview staff, I look at what kind of standards do they have in place. Are they clear?"

He has done similar reviews in Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Prince Edward Island.

It's not the first report aimed at fixing the province's child protection system.

The deaths of children such as Jackie Brewer and Juli-Anna St. Peter sparked similar reviews.

This portrait of Jackie Brewer is engraved into a monument in memory of her and John Ryan Turner, who also died from abuse and neglect. (Karissa Donkin/CBC)

Savoury said last year that he would be looking at previous reviews and recommendations to see whether they were implemented.

Report was complete in the fall

His report was completed months ago, before last fall's provincial election.

But Savoury said it wouldn't be made public until it was no longer a "draft," something that couldn't happen until he finished briefing the department on his findings.

Department staff then asked Savoury to go back and "clarify certain points" to expand on his recommendations.

In November, Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard said she was "anxious" to see Savoury's findings.

"I can't tell you today that there's going to be more money," she said at the time.

"What I can tell you is that we're going to take every recommendation very seriously and I can't wait to get into them."

'The public wants to know'

Child and youth advocate Norm Bossé has done his own review of the Saint John case. He spent months interviewing witnesses and reviewing documents.

Child and youth advocate Norm Bossé has been doing his own, independent investigation into a case of child neglect in Saint John. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"It isn't a blame game," Bossé said in November.

"But it's trying to get to where are the gaps, what happened in this case? The public wants to know and I don't blame them."

It's the first of several reports he will release on the province's child protection system.

It's expected to be released within the next few weeks.