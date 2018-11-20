Cuts 'an attack on the poor people of this province,' union says

The union representing child protection workers is concerned with a provincial budget that promises cuts to child welfare and disability support services, less than two months after a consultant found New Brunswick children are at risk because of an under-resourced child protection system.

That same child protection system failed to protect a family of five impoverished siblings from "damaging chronic neglect," despite countless warnings about their safety, New Brunswick's child and youth advocate revealed in January.

But Tuesday's provincial budget raises questions about how the province can improve the flaws exposed in the system without more money, CUPE Local 1418 president Stephen Drost said.

"It looks like it's an attack on the poor people of this province," he said.

Drost said he was "dumbfounded" when he heard child welfare and income security, both categories encompassing a number of programs, appear to be receiving cuts.

"I'm at a loss to try to figure out how are they going to hire people and improve the system, but cut. It doesn't seem to make any sense to me."

Child protection not a priority, consultant found

While the new government's 2019-20 budget promises a small increase to the Department of Social Development overall, child welfare and disability support services are poised to receive $313.9 million.

That's less than the $316.7 million spent on those programs during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

For 2019-20, the amount earmarked for child welfare services specifically is $135.5 million.

The biggest increase in the department was reserved for seniors and long-term care services, which will see an additional $21 million.

George Savoury presented more than 100 recommendations to government on how to improve the province's child protection system. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Earlier this year, a report by consultant George Savoury called for major changes to the child protection system, including:

Immediately filling all temporary child protection jobs will full-time positions.

Creating a Child Protection Act.

Developing a provincial strategy that would provide more training in how to detect neglect.

"The additional demands and the complexity of the problems that children, youth and families are experiencing, exceed the resources that are available," Savoury's report said.

He found child protection has struggled to be a priority within a department that has "many programs."

"In fact, in one situation, child welfare resources were allocated to long-term care/seniors, despite the pressures on child welfare," the report said.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Ernie Steeves promised the government will provide money to begin implementing recommendations from both Savoury and child and youth advocate Norm Bossé.

Not clear where money will come from

But Steeves couldn't explain where that money will come from or exactly how much it will be, referring questions to Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard.

"Dorothy Shephard is one of the kindest, smartest people I know," Steeves said.

"If she's not got it there, then she's found a ways around it somewhere, and she's found ways to help those people."

In January, Shephard vowed to fight for money "for what I feel needs to be done for this department," including making changes to the child protection system.

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard has vowed to fight for money 'for what I feel needs to be done for this department.' (CBC)

"I can't imagine that the department could lose any amount of money without hurting services," the minister said then.

Shephard was not made available for an interview on Tuesday afternoon, nor did her office provide details on how much money will go toward addressing issues with the child protection system specifically.

"As the Finance minister indicated earlier today, details on the department's budget will be provided during the main estimates process," department spokesperson Erin Ilsey wrote in an emailed statement.

Neglect and poverty connected

Drost is also concerned about cuts to income security, a category that includes social assistance, which is set to receive $229.8 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

That's less than the $239.4 million spent on income security in 2018-19.

Child protection workers are seeing an increase in neglect cases, Drost said, and for many of the families they deal with, poverty and neglect are related.

"You don't have to have money to be a good parent, but you have to have enough to put the food in the house," he said.

Green Party Leader David Coon and Opposition MLA Roger Melanson both expressed concern about cuts to programs within the Department of Social Development.

"We're talking about one of the most vulnerable populations in the province, and so this is going to be very significant," Coon said.