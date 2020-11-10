Moncton man to stand trial next year on child pornography charges

A Moncton man will stand trial next fall, on several charges, including making child pornography.

Robert David MacIntyre, 49, did not appear in provincial court Tuesday. But a representative for his lawyer, Mathieu Boutet, was there to set a trial date.

The court set aside a week for the trial, which Judge Paul Duffie says will be held from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24, 2021.

MacIntyre is charged with three counts of making child pornography, making available child pornography, accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

According to an RCMP press release, the investigation began in May 2018. On Aug. 29, 2019, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Moncton.

The release says police seized several electronic devices, and a man was arrested at the scene.

On Jan. 30, 2020, MacIntyre appeared in Moncton Provincial Court, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His trial was set for Sept. 21, but that was delayed because he changed lawyers.

MacIntyre was released on several conditions including to not be around children under the age of 16 and to not access or possess a computer.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, which includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, along with the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre and the RCMP's Digital Forensics Services were involved in the investigation.