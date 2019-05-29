Saint John man sentenced to 2 years in prison for making, accessing child pornography

A Saint John man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to two child pornography charges.

Patrick Kingsley Knowles, 37, was sentenced in Saint John provincial court on Tuesday for making child pornography, which was written material, and accessing child pornography.

He has been added to the national sex offender registry for life, and will be required to submit a DNA sample, RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement Wednesday.

Once released, he will be prohibited from being around anyone under the age of 20, prohibited from possessing a firearm for life and must abide by other conditions imposed by the court, she said.

The RCMP's internet child exploitation unit began an investigation in December 2016 after receiving information from a policing agency in the United Kingdom.

Knowles was arrested in Saint John in September 2017.

A cellphone was seized and later analyzed after a search warrant was executed.

The internet child exploitation unit includes members of the Saint John and Kennebecasis Regional Police Forces. The RCMP's integrated technological crime unit in New Brunswick and the RCMP National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre were also involved in this investigation.