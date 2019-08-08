Grand Bay-Westfield man charged with possession of child pornography

A 64-year-old man from Grand Bay-Westfield has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Robert Whiting appeared in Saint John provincial court on Thursday.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 23, RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Grand Bay-Westfield on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into images of child sexual abuse. A 64-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The investigation, led by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, began in early 2019, said Rogers-Marsh.

The ICE unit includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

The RCMP's digital forensic services, the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre and the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP detachment were also involved in the investigation.