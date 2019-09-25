After reviewing death of infant, provincial committee makes no recommendations

New Brunswick's child death review committee has made no recommendations in the death of a three-month-old boy who died of complications associated with an "unsafe sleep practice."

Chief coroner Gregory Forestell released the results of the review on Wednesday.

The infant's family was known to the Department of Social Development through the Family Enhancement Services Program, according to a news release.

But no other details about the case have been made public.

The New Brunswick government launched a public awareness campaign last year about the risks of unsafe sleeping environments for infants, including bed sharing and inappropriate sleep surfaces.

The campaign was recommended by the child death review committee on Feb. 15 after it had reviewed the death of another three-month old boy.

The government launched a social media campaign in 2018 to raise awareness about safe sleeping situations for babies. (Government of New Brunswick/Facebook)

That infant's cause of death was deemed to be likely asphyxia due to an "unsafe sleep situation." No details about what made his sleeping situation unsafe were released.

At the time, the infant was at least the third child in the province to die as a result of "an unsafe sleep situation" since 2014.

The child death review committee had said it was "apparent that the printed literature is not having the desired effect in preventing child deaths of this nature," and it suggested a new campaign might include television and/or radio advertisements.

The committee reviews the deaths of children under the age of 19, including those who were in the legal care of the minister of social development or whose families were in contact with the department in the 12 months before the child's death.