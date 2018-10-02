Loblaws recalls $10 Chicken Fries due to salmonella contamination

An investigation of a foodborne illness outbreak by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has led to a national recall of Loblaws' $10 Chicken Fries.

The recall warning issued by the CFIA Tuesday warns consumers to not eat $10 Chicken Fries that come in a 1.81 kg package with the code 2019 JN 22 and the UPC number 0 60249 01411 4.

CFIA says anyone who believes they have become sick from eating the recalled product should call a doctor.

The agency also says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The recall is a result of a CFIA investigation of an outbreak of salmonella linked to raw chicken, including frozen raw breaded chicken products.

There are four cases of illness linked to the outbreak and recall, though no one has been hospitalized.

More products may be recalled as the food safety investigation continues.

The CFIA verified that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.