Douglas resident cries foul over notice of chicken coop regulations
Regional Service Commission 11 says it received a complaint and sent the notice after an investigation
On a crisp, chilly November afternoon, Jason McVicar heads to the front lawn of his Douglas home to tend to the chickens in his homemade chicken coop.
A rooster and six hens flock eagerly to McVicar as he tosses out the chicken feed.
It's a routine that he's grown accustomed to over the past five years. He uses some of the eggs himself and sells some to his neighbours.
But in a notice dated Nov. 12, McVicar was informed by Regional Service Commission 11 that, because of zoning regulations, his chicken coop could not be within 100 metres of any occupied building.
The notice surprised McVicar, who may face legal action if he does not comply with the regulation or have an alternative solution approved by the commission.
The commission oversees various areas of community life, including regional planning and infrastructure, solid waste management and emergency measures.
"Everybody out here has chickens, so I never even thought twice about it, and then I just got that that letter and realized apparently there's rules up here prior to this," said McVicar.
Prior to moving to Douglas, McVicar had not been made aware of any zoning regulations related to keeping poultry.
"I don't know if they thought I was a farm … but the wording kind of sounds like it would apply to a big facility," he said.
"I don't know if they thought I had hundreds of birds here or what was going on, but that's what I assumed. One hundred metres. Like this coop isn't within, like, 50 metres of my closest neighbour. It's just absurd."
What further perplexes McVicar is why he and another neighbour were the only ones in the area to get a notice, despite multiple neighbours who keep chickens.
"It just makes no sense to have a rule like that. I don't know if it was a planning thing, if they thought this would eventually be a subdivision of Fredericton or what the rules were in place, why they were put in place," said McVicar who is concerned about the impact the regulations have on Douglas, a rural community.
McVicar can apply for a variance — which would cost $250 to submit an application — but there is no guarantee the application would be approved.
Office received a complaint
In an emailed response to CBC News, commission manager Lonnie Forbes said regulations are based on the Douglas planning area rural plan adopted on Jan. 28, 2004.
Forbes said the Douglas area is divided into zones, and McVicar's chickens are located in what is called the single and two-family residential and agricultural zone.
"Our office received a complaint about some chickens and investigated the complaint," said Forbes.
"It was found that the property owners could keep the chickens but were subject to the livestock facility being 100 metres from other residences in the area."
McVicar later spoke with Forbes himself.
"I've gone from optimistic this could be worked out to very doubtful," McVicar said in a followup email to CBC.
"I asked him if he'd [Forbes] waive the $250 fee — that there was no way I could afford it."
According to McVicar, his case is being reviewed by Forbes.
CBC reached out to Forbes for additional comment, but did not receive a response before publication.
