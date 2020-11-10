Chicken Bones Liqueur is back, but there's a twist

Chicken Bones Liqueur, the sold-out sensation that New Brunswickers quite literally couldn't get enough of last year, is set to hit shelves again on Nov. 19.

But this time, it will be available in all four Atlantic provinces — and it won't contain any candy.

The liqueur, developed by Waterford, N.B.-based Moonshine Creek Distillery in collaboration with Ganong Bros., made its blowout debut during the 2019 holiday season.

Available only in New Brunswick, each bottle contained about a half-pound of Ganong's original Chicken Bones candy and packed a distinctive cinnamon-and-chocolate flavour punch.

New Brunswickers lined up outside Alcool NB Liquor stores to get their hands on a bottle, and within 48 hours, the entire stock of 2,500 bottles had sold out. A second batch was made, and that sold out in an hour.

This year, Moonshine Creek president and CEO Jeremiah Clark said the company almost quadrupled production, from 13,000 bottles last year to 50,000 this year, and is expanding distribution to all four Atlantic provinces.

But the name "Ganong" won't appear anywhere on the bottle.

And the liqueur won't contain actual Ganong Chicken Bones candy.

How Chicken Bones went from candy to sold-out liqueur 2:20 The company that makes Chicken Bones, a popular Christmas candy in the Maritimes, teamed up with a New Brunswick distillery to make Chicken Bones Liqueur. The drink has become one of the most sought after gifts this holiday season. 2:20

With deadlines squeezed by the pandemic, Moonshine Creek and Ganong "just couldn't come to terms on the licensing agreement in time for production and shipping," Clark said.

As a result, Moonshine Creek will be producing its trademarked liqueur independently this year, "but we left the door open" to resuming the collaboration with Ganong next year, he said.

Ganong's director of marketing, Janelle Shillington, said the company enjoyed working with Moonshine Creek in 2019 and wishes them continued success going forward.

"We enjoyed the collaboration surrounding the launch of Ganong 'The Original Chicken Bones' Liqueur and the strong connection Canadians have" with Ganong's candy, Shillington said. "We were very happy to assist Moonshine Creek to make their idea a reality and to help make the product so successful in its inaugural year."

So can you even make Chicken Bones Liqueur without Chicken Bones?

You can, and it's surprisingly good, Clark said.

Shoppers started lining up outside this Fredericton liquor store at 7 a.m. the day Chicken Bones Liqueur hit the shelves last year. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"Obviously, the candy is made with certain ingredients" and has that hallmark flavour combination: cinnamon and chocolate. "So there's no candy in it, but all the flavours are there."

It tastes very similar to last year's product.

One of the lessons they learned from customer feedback and from last year's production was that crushed candy "didn't work for a shelf-stable alcohol," he said.

This year, he said, the flavours are more balanced and the consistency is more stable and with less separation.

It's also dairy-free and therefore has no lactose in it, something consumers liked about last year's product, according to Clark's brother, Moonshine Creek vice-president and operations manager Joshua Clark.

Consumers will be able to find out for themselves when Chicken Bones Liqueur lands on ANBL shelves in less than two weeks.

That's an arrival that was by no means guaranteed earlier this year.

This year's redesigned bottle. Moonshine Creek is not partnering with Ganong on this year's product but has left the door open for next year, the distillery's president Jeremiah Clark says. (Submitted by Moonshine Creek Distillery)

Pandemic almost cancelled Chicken Bones

In fact, Jeremiah Clark said, there were serious concerns it wouldn't get produced at all, because of sourcing, supply and research and development hurdles thrown in its path by COVID-19.

"I honestly thought we wouldn't be able to release it this year because of the challenges the pandemic presented," he said.

Moonshine Creek ultimately enlisted the help of CCNB Grand-Sault's Innovation Team, made possible with a voucher from the New Brunswick Innovation Foundation.

Daniel Hoyles of the foundation said in an earlier release that the innovation voucher program was designed for just such a purpose, aiding in the development of "interesting, culturally relevant" products in New Brunswick.

"We are excited to assist …an innovative company during a time of economic uncertainty," Hoyles said.

Chicken Bones Liqueur will be sold in 500 ml bottles for $39.99, the same bottle size and price as last year.