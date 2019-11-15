More Chicken Bones liqueur on the way after first batch sells out

Fans of the Ganong Chicken Bones candy shouldn't despair if they didn't get a bottle of the Chicken Bones liqueur earlier this week. There is more on the way.

Jeremiah Clark, the co-owner of Moonshine Creek Distillery, said on Friday they will be making 5,000 more bottles over the next three weeks after Ganong Brothers Ltd. agreed to make more of the candy for them.

"We asked Ganongs whatever you can give us, we can definitely turn that into the product and sell it," he said.

"So they just came back to us today, they were willing to start up production of Chicken Bones for us to create this product."

The distillery's first batch of 2,500 bottles sold out in 48 hours after a social media post went viral.

"We didn't know what to expect being a new product, and a pilot project," said Clark about how quickly the liqueur sold out.

Clark said they had even purchased ads in magazines and planned to promote the liqueur in the liquor stores.

"We thought we'd have to give it that extra push to sell before Christmas," Clark said.

Clark said they waited out of respect until after Remembrance Day to begin promoting the liqueur, but had sent some inventory to liquor stores across the province a few weeks ago.

Juggling to keep up

"What we did have left in inventory, what didn't go out, it more or less sold in a matter of I'd say less than 48 hours. We must have sold 2,000 bottles and we'd only sold 500 to stores prior to that."

Clark said they are trying to get any bottles bought and paid for out to stores as fast as possible.

Moonshine Creek Distillery co-owner Jeremiah Clark said they underestimated how popular the Chicken Bones liqueur would be. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"But because we are a small operation and wearing many hats, we're just trying to juggle it in the most efficient way we can," he said.

Clark said when he went out to make deliveries on Thursday, a staff member never left the counter, fielding calls and waiting on customers coming into the distillery to buy the liqueur.

"We've never had a day like that here and we've been operating for 16 months."

Calls from across North America

After letting Ganong know what was happening, Clark said he told them they underestimated the market demand for the liqueur.

"We've been getting calls from all across Canada. I know NB Liquor was from all across North America. We hate the feeling we let people down, that they didn't get a chance to get a bottle."

Clark said they will spend the next three weeks working around the clock to make more liqueur using the candy Ganong is making especially for them. He added it's a win-win for both companies.

Moonshine Creek Distillery co-owner Jeremiah Clark said Ganong Bros. Ltd. has agreed to make more candy so they can make more liqueur. (Moonshine Creek Distillery/Facebook)

"I think it's a win all around for New Brunswick. This is such a heritage candy and a part of our culture. I think something like this just raises that awareness."

Clark said it's a tight timeline to meet but he says they'll be hiring another employee and calling on family and friends to help.

"We don't want to disappoint anybody and we see how excited people are and we're just so excited to have this opportunity."

Once the holiday season is over, Clark said they plan to continue to work with the company to make the Chicken Bones liqueur and possibly get it into other locations in the Maritimes.