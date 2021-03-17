Saint John looking for ideas for old Cherry Brook Zoo land

Saint John is looking for ideas about what to do with the old Cherry Brook Zoo site in the city's north end.

The zoo on the edge of Rockwood Park closed last year after years of financial struggles.

With no immediate plans, the city has asked for expressions of interest in turning the 35 acres into something else.

The city is seeking a long-term lease by "experienced business operators."

"This area consists of natural forested lands in Millidgeville, near the Saint John Regional Hospital, University of New Brunswick Saint John campus and the Rockwood Park Golf Course," said the city.

"The footprint for the former zoo facility is currently fenced and has several shelter structures and two, year-round buildings."

John MacKenzie, a councillor for Ward 2, which includes the zoo site, said he sees a lot of potential in the area adjacent by the sprawling park

"I mean, Rockwood Park is a jewel in the urban centre, and we'd like to keep it that way and grow it," said MacKenzie.

"If we had an attraction in there that could bring people together into Saint John from around the region, around the country … that would be a great thing."

The area is zoned as parkland, which would limit the possibilities for the site.

Camping with tents

And while rezoning is theoretically possible, MacKenzie said, the land is likely not suitable for a large residential development.

He said he would like to see the park turned into a campground, beyond the trailer park Rockwood Park now offers.

"What I'm thinking of more is tenting, you know, so that you can actually bring your own camping gear," said MacKenzie.

MacKenzie said he's sure there are lots things that could be done with the lot and he ncourages people to share their ideas.

"I know there's a lot of ideas and we just want to hear them," said MacKenzie.

Expressions of interest are being accepted until March 31 at 4 p.m.