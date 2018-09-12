Cherry Brook Zoo announces permanent closure

The Cherry Brook Zoo in Saint John is shutting down for good after nearly 46 years.

The lack of visitors caused by COVID-19 restrictions, not being able to raise money for the zoo, and a history of financial struggles have put the zoo under "severe financial pressure," Norm McFarlane, the chair of the zoo's board of trustees, said Thursday.

He said the zoo will keep taking care of the nearly 60 animals there until it becomes clear when and where they can be moved.

Cherry Brook Zoo executive director Martha McDevitt says COVID-19 restrictions will make it difficult to relocate the animals in the coming weeks, but she hopes to get exemptions. (CBC)

Executive director Martha McDevitt said the uncertainties caused by the pandemic mean the zoo can't have an exact timeline for finding the animals new permanent homes.

"It's terrible timing and, you know, you've got restrictions on your borders provincially and, you know, across the United States as well," she said. "It's not going to happen overnight."

The zoo employs six people, who will stay on site in Rockwood Park until the animals are moved.

She said the zoo wasn't expecting the financial toll of COVID-19, so the situation is "surreal."

"It's heartbreaking," she said.

The most challenging animals to relocate would be the big cats, McDevitt said, as well as the geriatric animals who have lived at the zoo all of their lives.

She said locals can fill out forms and gain custody of the domestic animas at the zoo such as goats and ducks.

She said the zoo is in communication with the government to see if the non-profit can apply for any assistance to keep taking care of the animals until they can be moved.

The zoo would have celebrated its 46th anniversary this summer.