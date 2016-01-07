Fired Fredericton police officer loses bid to have Supreme Court review case

A former Fredericton police officer who was fired after allegedly stealing $20 worth of cosmetics has lost her bid to have the Supreme Court of Canada review her case.

Cherie Campbell's application for leave to appeal has been dismissed with costs, the court announced on Thursday morning.

As is customary, a three-justice panel did not provide reasons.

The decision brings an end to Campbell's three-year legal battle.

Campbell's lawyer Michael Lacy could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fredericton Police Force Chief Leanne Fitch, who filed the Police Act code of conduct complaint against Campbell that led to her dismissal, declined to comment through force spokeswoman Alycia Bartlett.

New Brunswick Police Association president Chanel Roy could not immediately be reached.

Campbell was fired from the force in January 2016 following a disciplinary hearing with the New Brunswick Police Commission.

An arbitrator found her guilty of discreditable conduct in relation to the alleged 2014 theft from Marden's Surplus and Salvage in Houlton, Maine, and guilty of trying to gain favour by telling Maine police she was a police officer.

Campbell had previously unsuccessfully appealed the decision to the Court of Queen's Bench and the New Brunswick Court of Appeal.

She filed for leave to appeal to the country's highest court on Nov. 2, 2018, listing the force and chief as respondents.

At issue was whether the lower courts correctly applied the standard of reasonableness in upholding the arbitrator's finding of misconduct and imposition of the penalty of dismissal.

Campbell was never convicted of shoplifting. The jury at her trial in Maine was unable to reach a unanimous verdict and she was not retried.

The case was settled out of court without a finding of guilt or innocence.

The Supreme Court panel consisted of Justices Michael J. Moldaver, Andromache Karakatsanis and Suzanne Côté.