Fired Fredericton police officer wants Supreme Court to hear case

A former Fredericton police officer who was fired from the force after allegedly stealing cosmetics from a store is hoping to appeal her dismissal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Cherie Campbell filed an application for leave to appeal to the country's highest court on Nov. 2, 2018.

The application lists the police chief, Leanne Fitch, and the police force as respondents.

Campbell was fired after allegedly shoplifting $20 worth of cosmetics from a department store in Houlton, Maine, in December 2014.

That case was settled out of court with no finding of guilt or innocence.

Campbell was fired after a New Brunswick Police Commission disciplinary hearing in January 2016. An abritrator found her guilty of discreditable conduct in relation to the alleged theft and guilty of trying to gain favour by telling Maine police she was a police officer.

Campbell appealed the ruling to the Court of Queen's Bench and the New Brunswick Court of Appeal, losing both times.

The Supreme Court has not said whether it will hear the case.