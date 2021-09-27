Police seek information on missing woman in Fredericton
Fredericton police are asking for public help to find a 28-year-old woman last heard from Saturday night.
Friends and family of Chelsey Jade Liston fear for her safety
Chelsey Jade Liston, 28, was reported missing today, said a news release from the force.
Her last known contact with anyone was Saturday night.
Officers have followed up on several leads and not found her, said the release, and family and friends are concerned for her well–being
Liston is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 125 lbs.
She has freckles, brown eyes, and brown hair with pink streaks.
She was last seen wearing jeans and a black t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fredericton Police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.