Meet Fredericton's new neighbourhood: Chateau Heights

Fredericton has a new neighbourhood: Chateau Heights.

The rural area on the north side officially became a part of the city on Wednesday. The decision to amalgamate with the city was due to a water supply issue.

Wayne Flinn, former chairman of the Estey's Bridge local service district, said the water issues have been ongoing since the 1980s.

"We don't have the solution activated just yet," he said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

The subdivision has yet to be connected to the water supply. Flinn said contractors working on the project told him it will take another three weeks to a month before residents will have a proper water supply.

Growth limited supply

He said the problem developed as Chateau Heights began to grow and getting water meant drilling down into a bluff and, as more people tried to gain access, water started to become limited.

"If you want to compare it to a bowl with a lot of straws in it," he said, "as you increase the number of straws drawing water from that bowl and that bowl not being replenished is exactly what happened to us."

Flinn has been hauling water to his home for the past 20 years.

Residents in Chateau Heights voted on whether to amalgamate with the city and not the entire local service district of Estey's Bridge.

Flinn said while the whole local service district wasn't involved in this amalgamation they do have the option to do the same.

For a while, Flinn said it was difficult to get people to move into the subdivision because of the water issues. He said it felt like living in a third-world country.

"Nobody was listening to us," he said. "We had a problem and nobody was interested in solving the problem."

He said getting to this point was a long struggle and residents are eager to be on the same water line as their capital city neighbours.

Also, garbage collection in the neighbourhood will change from Monday to Tuesday, starting Aug. 7.

Mayor's welcome

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien welcomed the new city residents in a release Wednesday.

"We are excited to be welcoming the residents of Chateau Heights to our city family," said O'Brien. "As part of the Ward Boundary review recommendations adopted by City Council in 2015, Ward 2 was designed to accommodate the residents of Chateau Heights when the time came."

A welcome celebration will be held at the Royal Elementary School on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.