Aces! Beresford couple take home $8.2M fundraiser jackpot

It takes a meticulous alignment of the stars to have your ticket chosen from 753,000 others. But then to pick the winning card in the deck on top of that?

For Danny and Murielle Robbins, it seemed too far-fetched to even dream.

"I was screaming," Murielle Robbins of Beresford, near Bathurst, said Wednesday.

On Tuesday night in nearby Petit-Rocher, the couple's ticket was chosen for the Chaleur ATV Club Chase the Ace, where they picked the ace of hearts out of the remaining five cards, securing them the $8.2 million jackpot.

The pair's son and his girlfriend also buy tickets, so the Robbins have decided to split the prize money four ways.

Chase the Ace Organizer René Beaudet said he was both sad and relieved to see the fundraiser come to an end.

After the Beresford couple's ticket was drawn from a pot the size of a swimming pool, they drew the ace out of the five remaining cards in the deck. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

"It's been going on for close to a year now, every Tuesday night," he said.

"In our case, where I was responsible for the tickets, it was practically a seven-day-a-week job. So as a volunteer, it's very demanding."

Beaudet said he's also happy to see how the fundraiser has benefited the community over the year.

Each time a ticket was drawn but the ace wasn't selected, a consolation prize was given to the winner, getting bigger and bigger each week.

Beaudet said the group's last Chase the Ace ended at about $1 million, so the goal this time was to break that number — which it did by about eightfold.

He said he's already had stores in the community asking when the next Chase the Ace will begin, but after 47 straight weeks, Beadet said, a break of five or six months is in order.