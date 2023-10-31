Uptown Saint John street 'reimagination' to add bike lane, crosswalks, more one-way blocks

A street running through the heart of uptown Saint John will get a renovation over the next few years, with the aim of making it safer for pedestrians and cyclists and, advocates say, a model for other streets.

Charlotte Street, already one-way from Union Street to Duke, will become a one-way southbound street for three more blocks, from Duke to St. James.

A bike lane will run the entire length of the street, the city says.

Improved crosswalk protection, including curb extensions, raised crosswalks and lights on crossing signs, will also be added.

Coun. David Hickey, whose ward includes Charlotte Street, said he hopes projects like this become the norm in Saint John. (Submitted by David Hickey)

A new elementary school is being planned near the south end of Charlotte Street, and most of the crosswalk changes will be made in that area.

Coun. David Hickey, whose ward includes Charlotte Street, said in an interview that he's thrilled by the new developments, which he hopes will help promote active transportation and set the standard for street reconstruction in the city.

"We want to make sure that uptown Saint John is a safe and comfortable place to use a bike, to walk … instead of just having both sides lined with cars," Hickey said.

The "Charlotte Street repagination project" was brought before council this week and passed unanimously. City staff will begin to create more detailed plans for council approval and begin issuing contracts for the work in late 2023 or early 2024.

Cyclists welcome changes

The whole project is expected to last several years and be completed in multiple stages.

The plans for a bike lane in particular have one local cyclist looking forward to the changes.

"I think it's exciting, and hopefully [the city] takes this momentum and continues to build Saint John into a cyclist-friendly city," said Callum Young, who cycles or walks to work every day.

He said he spends a lot of time planning routes. He is always prepared for close calls with cars, and said he's had plenty of them.

Callum Young, who cycles to work in Saint John every day, says he's excited about the new bike lane on Charlotte Street but hopes the city will keep building them. (Submitted by Callum Young)

"You definitely have to be protective about the ways you cycle, you definitely have to put a lot of thought into types of roads you're going to be riding on," Young said.

He said cycling is a perfect way to get around the city, but right now Saint John has a bad reputation in the cycling community for its lack of bike lanes.

"It's an awesome first start, but I look forward to the city continuing to integrate different types of lanes throughout," Young said.

Martin Palkovic is president of Cycling Saint John, a non-profit group that mostly focuses on maintaining trails in Rockwood Park but also advocates for bike lanes.

A loss of parking spots

"I would describe it as up and coming," Palkovic said of Saint John's current bike lane network. He said he's excited about recent improvements such as the University Avenue bike lane and now the one coming to Charlotte Street.

He said many people are discouraged from cycling in the city because it can be dangerous, so the bike lanes need to be built first to convince them otherwise.

"Without roads, nobody would be driving cars," Palkovic said.

With the addition of a bike lane, Charlotte Street will loose 25 parking spots, which has one business owner concerned. (Graham Thompson/CBC News)

With the addition of a bike lane to the west side of the street, 25 parking spots will be removed between King Square South and Queen Street North.

"We just can't get all the on-street parking on that street and incorporate something like a bike lane along the entire length of it," Tim O'Reilly, the city's director of public works and transportation told council.

The section of Charlotte Street set to loose parking is mostly residential, but one business owner voiced concern.

"I think they need to consider businesses too in the area when they're planning these things … because the parking uptown is an issue for sure," said Mario Brideau, owner of Mario's Picture Framing and Citadel Gallery.

He said he was unaware of the proposed changes to Charlotte Street and wishes he had been consulted.

"I embrace change," he said, adding that he absolutely supports bike lanes but wants more parking for area businesses.

Most of his customers are from out of the city and travel to him by car. He suggested a parkade.

Brideau wasn't the only one to raise this concern.

At the meeting Monday night, Coun. Gerry Lowe asked if city staff had considered the new 150-unit residential building going up on the corner of Queen Street North and Charlotte, which is being developed by Historica Properties.

"To me, it very well could affect what we're doing from Duke Street to Queen Square South. It's a large development," Lowe said at council.

"If we get the big development that Coun. Lowe is talking about, there will be no room to even bring a car onto the peninsula as we squeeze out parking spaces," said Mayor Donna Reardon.

"Which is all good, it creates that balance for us."

O'Reilly said the city is starting to look at streets in a different way, and pedestrians and cyclists are becoming higher priorities.

"Sometimes decisions need to be made of what use is higher priority when looking at a width of the street," he said.