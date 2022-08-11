Watching pollution, 'bottom bugs,' and other signs in Charlotte County water

Wading into the clear water of the Magaguadavic River within sight of downtown St. George, Kalen Mawer notes all the signs of life: aquatic plants, mussel shells, tiny fish scattering with each splashing step.

"That's a good thing," said Mawer, the aquatic science program manager at Eastern Charlotte Waterways. "If you get in and you're not seeing anything, then it's a bad sign."

Mawer dips a plastic bottle into the river and carefully labels it with a Sharpie. She's out in hip waders near the Day Adventure Centre, collecting water samples to be tested for coliform and E. coli.

Using a YSI probe — a tool that looks something like a giant, 1980s cell phone, but measures temperature, dissolved oxygen, salinity, and conductivity — her colleagues call out readings of various environmental metrics . They also note any benthic macroinvertebrates, or "bottom bugs" such as mayfly and dragonfly larvae, which provide valuable data on the health of the water.

"Do we see fish? Or are we noticing erosion? Is there garbage? That type of thing — just to keep a log of what we're seeing," Mawer explains.

All indicators show that here at least, things are looking "fairly healthy," she says.

Partnering with Peskotomuhkati Nation

But the Magaguadavic isn't the whole story. There's a lot of water to keep an eye on in Charlotte County.

The river flows over 70 kilometres south from Magaguadavic Lake, through Second Falls and Bonny River, then into a natural canal that connects the river to Lake Utopia.

Add to that the other large rivers in the West Fundy watershed — Digdeguash, New River, Lepreau — and you have a big job on your hands.

A new partnership with the Passamaquoddy Recognition Group, a non-profit representing the interests of the Passmaquoddy, or Peskotomuhkati people, is critical to that work.

Kalen Mawer, Justin Guimond, and Anna McMullon are all part of the team that works out in the field doing water sampling. This year, that work expanded to include the Passamaquoddy Recognition Group. (Julia Wright/CBC)

As of this year, the Peskotomuhkati Nation is monitoring water quality at over 80 sites across its traditional territory, the watershed of the Skutik, or St. Croix River, including the Maguadavic, Digdeguash, and Bocabec. Eastern Charlotte Waterways, an environmental group based in Blacks Harbour, is monitoring sites closer to Saint John.

Brian Hartford is a member of the Peskotomuhkati Nation and lifelong resident of the St. Stephen area. He recently left the salmon farming industry for a new job as water quality co-ordinator for the Passamaquoddy Recognition Group.

"Since we're out in the field as it is, we go and take some of their water samples for [Eastern Charlotte Waterways], and work with them so that we can get a broader scope of what's going on within the water, and make everything healthy," Hartford said.

He's learning from biologists and fisheries technologists hired by the Passamaquoddy Recognition Group with the aim of building the Peskotomuhkati Nation's own, in-house expertise on the health of the water and native fish species like alewives, sea-run brook trout, salmon, eel and sturgeon.

Brian Hartford, a member of the Peskotomuhkati Nation, stands at Dover Hill Park near a water monitoring buoy from which the Passamaquoddy Recognition Group collects data about the salt wedge, a part of the St. Croix where seawater intrudes as a wedge-shaped bottom layer that hardly mixes with the overlying freshwater layer. (Julia Wright/CBC)

All of this work spans an international border — or, as the Peskotomuhkati think of it, the east and west side of the river.

"Years ago, this government line wasn't here," Hartford said, standing on a point in Dover Hill Park, right between Canada and the United States.

The historic territory of the Peskotomuhkati, or Passamaquoddy, spans both the east and west sides of the river, today the international border between St. Stephen, N.B., and Calais, Maine. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The water "was a way of transportation for the nations, as far up as Forest City. All the rivers separate up there: the St. John River, the St. Croix.

"They used it for spiritual [purposes], in simple terms churches, transportation, and of course fishing and eating."

Working side by side

When Indigenous and Western practices work side by side in conservation planning, everyone benefits, according to Mawer.

The Peskotomuhkati have "been here for so long. For them to be involved in keeping their environment healthy is crucial," she said.

While watershed groups across the province collect data, the approach isn't always standardized.

A water monitoring-buoy floats in the St. Croix near the first border crossing between St. Stephen and Calais. The area just off Dover Hill Park is the salt wedge, where freshwater meets salt water coming downstream, and anything that 'shouldn't be in the water' tends to sink, Hartford said, so researchers can detect it. (Julia Wright/CBC)

"Some of them are addressing this problem, and some of them are addressing that problem," she said. "It's hard for us to sometimes compare the data because not everybody's collecting the same thing at the same time."

Provinces outside the Maritimes are generally more consistent in their monitoring and give groups more direction about what, and where, to monitor, Mawer said.

"Step one was to create this plan: what do we want to make sure that we're monitoring?" she said of the Charlotte County work. "Then step two is to start to involve other people. So that's why we've involved the Passamaquoddy.

"We want to spread this across the province, ideally, so that everyone is collecting this baseline of data so that problems can be addressed immediately — before they become larger problems."

Major changes coming downstream

One example is the long-anticipated removal of the Milltown Dam. Built in 1881, it's one of the oldest hydroelectric plants in the world. After years of public consultation, it's expected to be decommissioned in the summer 2023, Hartford said.

Taking the dam out is expected to ease the passage of fish migrating to spawn and restore lost habitat. Measuring what's happening in the water now will help with the assessment of the impact once the dam is gone.

With the Milltown Dam, pictured, expected to be decommissioned in summer 2023, it's extra-important to understand the health of the waterway now so that it can be compared to future data. (Julia Wright/CBC)

After just a month in the new role, Hartford has already been out in the field training new volunteers, he said. The goal is to have as many people as possible working on improving the health of the waterways.

Reconnecting with the land, water

The difference made in bringing in Indigenous perspectives, Hartford said, "is a better understanding for myself of the culture, and connecting with the outdoors."

"It's important to me that we keep our natural spaces natural," Mawer said. "I want to live near natural spaces that are working in a healthy way. I want to live near swimmable rivers and lakes, and I want to have clean air quality. That's why a lot of people are moving down here or even to New Brunswick in general. It's because we have natural spaces that are natural."

For Hartford, that connection has even deeper significance.

"First Nations have relied on the waterways and land for generations," he said. "So to me, that's the biggest thing: getting back in touch with nature."