Charlotte County man dead after single-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old Rollingdam man has died after a single-vehicle accident near St. Stephen.
RCMP found pickup truck on its side in ditch
RCMP say they came upon the crash on Friday while patrolling on Old Bay Road in Saint David Parish.
Police found the pickup truck the man was driving on its side in the ditch.
The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.
An investigation is underway.