A Horizon Health Network employee has been fired after they "inappropriately accessed" the personal health information of 1,251 people at Charlotte County Hospital in St. Stephen, N.B.

In a statement, Horizon's vice-president of quality and patient-centred care, Margaret Melanson, describes the situation as a "significant privacy breach."

Horizon has sent notification letters to those affected. No information about whether they're female or male or their ages has been released.

"As part of Horizon's investigation into this matter, we believe there is no evidence to suggest any health information was shared with anyone else," Melanson said, without elaborating.

"Horizon takes the privacy of our patients and clients very seriously, and we sincerely regret this incident happened."

No details about when the breaches occurred have been released, but the employee worked in the health records department and was dismissed on April 23, Horizon spokesperson Kris McDavid confirmed.

"As this is not a criminal matter, police are not involved," he said.

No other information about the employee, such as whether it's a man or woman or how long they had worked at the hospital, has been released.

Horizon has taken "all appropriate steps to thoroughly investigate this matter" and shared the information with the Office of the Ombud, said Melanson.

Ombud Charles Murray could not immediately be reached for comment.

Any patients and clients with concerns about their privacy are encouraged to connect with Horizon's chief privacy officer, Melanson said.