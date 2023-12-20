Woman accused of killing horses says she wouldn't hurt an animal on purpose

A woman charged in the deaths of 14 horses says she'd never intentionally hurt an animal.

Charlotte Bright, 76, appeared in Fredericton provincial court Wednesday, where she was scheduled to enter pleas and elect a mode of trial on three criminal charges related to an investigation that discovered 14 horses dead and five others in poor health at a farm near Stanley in April.

Bright did not enter pleas on the charges, and the matter was adjourned until Feb. 2, 2024.

The first indictable charge alleges Bright, of Currieburg Road, wilfully neglected or failed to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter and care for horses.

The second alleges Bright killed, maimed, wounded or injured horses, and the third charge alleges that she wilfully permitted to be caused unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to horses.

The offences are all alleged to have happened between Feb. 1 and April 8, 2023.

Possible penalties for each charge range from a fine of $10,000 to up to five years in prison, depending whether the prosecution proceeds by way of more serious indictable offences, or less serious summary ones, according to the Criminal Code.

Speaking outside the courthouse after her appearance, Bright said an animal locked in a stall "is completely at your mercy," which is why its needs must come before the owner's.

Charlotte Bright, 76, is facing three criminal charges related to the 14 horses found dead at a farm near Stanley, and another five that were found in poor health. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

Asked what happened in the case of her own horses, Bright said she didn't want to speak to reporters before talking to her lawyer.

"I want people to understand that I would never intentionally ever harm an animal, because I was brought up that animals come first before humans, because they don't have a choice," she said.

The New Brunswick SPCA discovered the dead horses following an investigation at the farm in April.

Tony Porter, chief animal protection officer, said at the time that it was the largest number of dead horses discovered in the province's history.

"It's one thing to have one deceased animal, but when you have several, it's a major concern for us," Porter said.

The discovery of the dead horses also prompted discussion in the New Brunswick legislature, with Daniel Allain, then-minister responsible for animal protection, saying his government would consider making horse licensing mandatory.