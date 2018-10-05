Amalgamating N.B. community looks to a bird for its new name

An amalgamating northern New Brunswick community is taking inspiration from a great blue bird for its new name.

Entity 9 is made up of the town of Dalhousie, the village of Charlo, as well as local service districts Dalhousie Junction, Point La Nim, and parts of Chaleur. These communities will all be brought together under the name Baie-des-Hérons, or Heron Bay.

Normand Pelletier, mayor of Dalhousie, said the transition committee in charge of choosing the name received 40 to 50 suggestions. Baie-des-Hérons was chosen because it honours Chaleur Bay, the great blue heron common in that region, and Heron Island, a small island on the bay.

"It was named by the Mi'kmaq over a thousand years ago," he said. "So we felt, you know what, that is a good suitable name for our area."

Pelletier said the communities didn't want the name representing all of them to be Dalhousie or Charlo, because they wanted something unique that represents them all.

"We said, we'll go to the public … and let them decide on a new destiny," he said.

This new community will have a population of about 5,500.

Choosing a new name is part of the province's forced municipal reform plan that will bring the number of municipalities from 340 to fewer than 100 on Jan. 1, 2023.

The province has final say on whether the new names are approved, but approving the new name won't change people's addresses.

Under the province's rules, addresses of people in current municipalities will remain, and the new name would be used by the new amalgamated council and tourism ads, for example.