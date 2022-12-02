Procession honours Mi'kmaw musician Charlie Levi in dance, drums and song

Drummers, dancers and singers paid tribute and celebrated the life of Charlie Levi on Thursday afternoon. (Roger Cosman/CBC News)

More than 50 people marched, danced, sang and drummed for more than two kilometres through Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick Thursday afternoon as part of a funeral procession for musician Charlie Levi, who died in a car crash on the weekend.

Levi, 35, who was from Elsipogtog, performed for years at powwows across Atlantic Canada and beyond.

He was known for his talent at drumming, and for having a style that was all his own.

"We were drum brothers," said Donnie Augustine, Levi's cousin, at the start of the march. "He was in my drum group and I was in his drum group. We always helped each other out."

Augustine said he travelled extensively with Levi every year as part of the powwow circuit, in which they performed at events every summer for about the last 10 years.

"We travelled everywhere, like every weekend, probably starting from April till end of September every year," said Augustine. "And then we do little gigs and round dances [and] funerals … any sort of event."

Augustine said he was shocked when he'd heard about his friend's death, adding Levi is leaving behind a community of friends, family, fellow musicians, and a young son.

"He was a great person, great dad, a great singer," said Augustine.

He says being able to gather and sing with those who loved him was important to the memory of Levi and the lifetime of music he was known for.

"We're going to sing him home," said Augustine. "Today is just all about celebrating."

Much of the community paused while 54 people drummed, sang and danced behind the vehicle carrying Levi's coffin down Big Cove Road. An RCMP escort led the group. Some people stood on the side of the road as the procession went by.

Drum teacher with a joy for life

Several at the march said they owed much of their own musical talents to Levi's teaching.

"He helped me as a drummer, taught me so much and I'm grateful to him," said Parker Larkin, who travelled all day Thursday to get to Elsipogtog from Charlottetown.

"He taught me a lot and that's going to stick with me for forever, and [I'm] going to miss him."

Larkin said although he was just five years younger than Levi, he learned songs and techniques from him, and how to make his voice last longer while drumming.

"He helped me out with my beats, cause my beats were a little funky for a bit, but he'd always give you pointers and he was there for a good laugh," he said.

"He was a lovable person. He was joyful, always laughing, always joking around, and a big basketball fan."

Dresman Cudmore also travelled from P.E.I. for the funeral and marched along with friends and family. He was a member of Moose Crossing, a drum group that both Cudmore and Levi played with.

"Charlie was one of my best friends," said Cudmore. "I've probably been singing with him for the last 10 years, full time, you know, all summer."

Cudmore said the musical knowledge Levi handed down to him over the years was invaluable, and added Levi taught him "everything" he knows about singing.

"If it wasn't for him, I really don't know where I would be singing right now," said Cudmore. "I don't even know if I would be singing right now.

"He had an exponential amount of intelligence when it came to singing and powwows, and he made a lot of difference [to] a lot of people in the Maritimes," said Cudmore.

For the next several days the life of Charlie Levi will be celebrated in Elsibogtog with more music, dancing, and song.

"We were never good with words," said Augustine.

"We could never bring it out and just put it in words, but song – we could express any emotion. So today it all about healing, celebrating, all positive things."