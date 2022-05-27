Saint John man sentenced to prison on child porn charge

A 69-year-old Saint John man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Charles Joseph Martin was arrested last July after an investigation led by the RCMP's internet child exploitation unit. Police had searched his home and seized several electronic devices.

In addition to going to prison, Martin will also be under a probation order for 20 years and will be prohibited from owning a firearm for 10 years.

He will be on the national sex offender registry for 20 years and must submit a DNA sample to the registry.

Following his release, Martin will be forbidden for 10 years from communicating with anyone under the age of 16, or being anywhere that someone under the age of 16 is known to be, for 10 years.