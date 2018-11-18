'It was just a bit unreal': Former N.B. resident describes southern California wildfire

Charles Bernard was on a business trip to Switzerland when he found out from his wife that fire was spreading toward their California home.

Bernard is from Dalhousie, N.B., but has been living in Moorpark in southern California for the past 20 years.

During the last two decades, he's had to quickly pack his car with essential items and evacuate due to fire on more than one occasion.

Charles Bernard, formerly of Dalhousie, N.B., said it was unreal to return to his home in southern California and see the destruction from the wildfire. (Submitted by Charles Bernard)

This time, there wasn't an evacuation order for his neighbourhood, but his wife left anyway when the Woosely Fire spread in the neighbouring city of Thousand Oaks, and crept to within just a few kilometres of their home.

"The fire started spreading quite rapidly on November eighth and almost within hours it had consumed a couple of thousands of acres in what was predominately open space but quickly went through to neighbourhoods, densely populated neighbourhoods in fact."

The fire created chaos on the roads, as flames spread across highways, he said.

It's getting worse

His home and neighbourhood were spared, but there have been three fatalities from the Woosely Fire and more than 700 structures were destroyed. It's burned close to 94,000 acres to date and is now 84 per cent contained.

In northern California, the Camp Fire has burned almost 150,000 acres and is 55 per cent contained. There are 76 fatalities confirmed and there are 1,276 people unaccounted for. Almost 13,000 structures were destroyed.

The drought of the last decade has made things worse, Bernard said.

"The vegetation is just very very dry, the precipitation year after year is below normal and it's hotter and hotter every summer."

But despite the threat of fire getting worse, Bernard said the beauty of the area is part of what keeps him. It's a trade off.

"The danger goes with the fact that it's such a beautiful area to live in."

Area affected by shooting and fire

Bernard said when he arrived back home Nov. 14 and drove to the office the next morning, he was shocked to see the valley area scorched and burned.

"Everywhere around you is just bare mountains. There's nothing on them, it's like a big chunk of charcoal."

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Salvation Army Camp in Malibu, California. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

On top of the devastation from the fire, Bernard said the community is reeling from a shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7, in which 12 people were killed. The wildfire started the next day.

"Thousand Oaks is really struggling right now, it's quite a lot to take in for a lot of people. Some people are homeless right now, they're living in a shelter or living with friends and then you have all these families struggling with this senseless shooting.

"It was very strange returning from my short business trip to something like this. It was just a bit unreal."