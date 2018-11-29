Charges laid in Paquetville garage fire

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed an auto garage in Paquetville, according to RCMP in northeastern New Brunswick.

The Petit-Paquetville man appeared Wednesday in provincial court in Caraquet.

He was charged with arson and breach of probation.

The fire at the warehouse of Irénée Doiron et fils, which started in the early morning on Nov. 25, was the third suspicious fire in the community in the past seven months.

Caraquet RCMP Sgt. Thierry Malenfant told CBC News on Monday that two people were captured on surveillance video before the fire.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 18.

The investigation is continuing.