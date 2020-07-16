Murder charge laid in death of 29-year-old Saint John man

A person wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of a Saint John man.

Twenty-year-old Tyler Gamblin was charged on Wednesday for the killing of 29-year-old Nathan Gallant.

Saint John police have been trying to locate Gamblin since July 10 when they named him a "person of interest" in the case.

Gallant was found severely injured by RCMP officers in Fairfield on July 8 after being stabbed more than once.

He was transported to hospital in Saint John where he later died.

Gamblin is described as about 5'10" and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. Police say Gamblin shouldn't be approached.