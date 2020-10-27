Charges may be dropped against Moncton lawyer

Charges against a prominent Moncton lawyer of public nudity and causing a disturbance will be dropped if he successfully completes alternative measures.

Christian Michaud, 48, of Ammon was charged last February after behaviour allegedly caused by ingesting hallucinogenic mushrooms. At the time, Michaud said he regularly forages for mushrooms and mistakenly consumed those particular mushrooms.

The case was recommended for the alternative measures program. The province says the program is designed to "hold eligible adults accountable for their actions at the community level" and to make better use of resources by providing alternatives to the criminal justice system.

Michaud told Radio-Canada last month that as part of the alternative measures, he admitted his fault in the incident and paid $85 the for cleanup of a police vehicle.

He is to return to court Dec. 11. If he is considered to have successfully completed the alternative measures, the charges against him will be dropped.

Michaud served as the president of the Law Society of New Brunswick in 2018-2019.