Unclear if independent report into Chantel Moore's death will become public

It's unclear whether the results of an independent investigation into a fatal shooting of a First Nations woman by a police officer in Edmundston last week will become public.

The death of 26-year-old Chantel Moore on June 4 has been the subject of national attention, with calls for a speedy, independent investigation that would bring the facts of the situation to light.

The Edmundston Police Force has said an officer shot a woman during a wellness check June 4 after she threatened him with a knife. The officer was not injured.

The officer is on paid leave for at least several weeks at the direction of the police force, Mychèle Poitras, a spokesperson for the City of Edmundston, said in an email.

The various organizations involved have told CBC News they won't be releasing the report.

Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, the province's police watchdog agency, is investigating and says that work could take months to complete.

The scene of a shooting in Edmundston surrounded by police tape last week. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Asked last week if it would publicly release its report, a spokesperson only said the report would be provided to the New Brunswick equivalent of Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions.

Poitras confirmed Edmundston will receive a copy of the report.

"It won't be up to us at all," Poitras said, when asked if the city or its police force would release the report. Poitras said the report will be handed to the RCMP, the provincial Crown prosecution service and the provincial coroners service.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the RCMP in New Brunswick, wouldn't say whether the force would release the report.

"It would be inappropriate for the New Brunswick RCMP to comment on an ongoing investigation by an independent agency," Rogers-Marsh wrote in an email Wednesday.

As recently as August last year the New Brunswick RCMP told CBC News that the force doesn't release the reports of independent police review agencies anywhere in the country. RCMP say that's the responsibility of the independent agency.

The RCMP are involved, Poitras said, because under the state of emergency declaration the force is in charge of all police services in New Brunswick and had requested the independent review.

The provincial government, responsible for the prosecution service and the coroner service, has yet to answer whether it will publicly release the full report.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the family will be kept updated on the progress of the investigation, but didn't say if the report would be released. (New Brunswick Office of the Premier)

On Wednesday, Premier Blaine Higgs said "arrangements have been made" to provide updates to Moore's family on the progress of investigation.

"That doesn't mean that all of the details can be provided, as many of the details may not be available as such for the public," Higgs said.

Higgs said he believes the investigation will likely take weeks or months to complete.

"Whether we can disclose, or whether even I know all of the details at the end of the day, I want to know what can be done to prevent this sort of situation in the future," Higgs said.

Moore's family, who are holding a private funeral service for her Thursday in Edmundston, have questioned whether what happened that night will be known.

Martha Martin questions whether the family will ever know the truth about what happened the night her daughter died. (Radio-Canada)

"I'm sure every one of us would love to know what happened that morning," Martha Martin, Moore's mother, said Tuesday. "Are we ever going to get the full truth? She's not here any more to defend herself."

New Brunswick doesn't have its own independent agency like Quebec's or Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team. Instead, police forces have called in agencies from outside the province as needed.

The New Brunswick Police Association has publicly supported creation of a provincial agency similar to Nova Scotia's.

A report last year called on the province to establish its own independent agency, but earlier this week Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart and Higgs said it would make more sense to have one agency for the Maritimes.

"I'm not sure that New Brunswick having its own is the right answer," Urquhart said Monday in the legislature.