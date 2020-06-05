Federal ministers express 'outrage' over N.B. shooting death of Chantel Moore

Eight investigators with Quebec's independent police watchdog group have been sent to Edmundston to investigate a police officer's actions leading up to the shooting death of Chantel Moore early Thursday.

Moore, a 26-year-old woman from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in British Columbia, was shot as police were carrying out a wellness check.

Police in the northwestern New Brunswick city say Moore ran out of her apartment onto a balcony with a knife, threatening the officer who then shot her.

In a news release, the Quebec investigators said they will determine if the information released by police is correct.

Moore's death has drawn national attention at a time of increased scrutiny on the use of force by police in Canada and the United States.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, speaking during a news conference Friday in Ottawa, said he's "outraged" by the continuing pattern of police violence against Indigenous people in Canada.

"I don't understand how someone dies during a wellness check," Miller said about Moore's death, adding when he first heard about it he thought it was some kind of a morbid joke.

First Nations leaders in British Columbia issued a statement Thursday evening condemning the police actions and expressed outrage over her "tragic and senseless death."

The shooting occurred just over a year after the release of the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Doug White, chair of the BC First Nations Justice Council, said the government has failed to act on the report.

"De-escalation training and racial bias training is urgently needed across this country to avoid another senseless loss," White said.

Many have questions about the exact circumstances which led to her death, and her loved ones and community deserve those answers through the independent review announced by the police. —@Carolyn_Bennett

Federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett tweeted Thursday that her heart is with Moore's family, friends and community.

"Another Indigenous woman is no longer with us," Bennett wrote. "Significant work remains to ensure that all Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender diverse people have access to the supports they need and can walk safely, wherever they live."

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, representing 14 First Nations along the Pacific coast of Vancouver Island, issued a statement calling for answers.

"The family and community of Chantel needs answers as to why she was shot on a health check by the police," the statement said. "Justice must not wait and every power must be exerted to ensure that justice is served in an appropriate, immediate, and respectful way."

The council also called for police practices that de-escalate situations and to use trauma-informed approaches.

Edmundston police on Thursday said the officer didn't attempt to use non-lethal force, though that would be part of the independent investigation.

Edmundston Mayor Cyrille Simard has yet to comment on what happened. A spokesperson for the city said neither the municipality or the police force would be commenting now that the independent investigation is underway.