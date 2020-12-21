Officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore won't be charged

The Edmundston Police Force officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore in New Brunswick last year won't face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Monday.

The Public Prosecutions Service of New Brunswick said in a news release there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction based on the evidence.

The 26-year-old from Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation was shot by an officer during a wellness check on June 4, 2020.

The release said that the officer believed force or the threat of force was being used against him by Moore and that shooting her was reasonable in the circumstances to defend himself.

Under the Criminal Code, officers can use deadly force to defend themselves or others or if the force is reasonable in the circumstances. Factors to determine if force was reasonable include whether a person has a weapon and if there were other means available for defence.

Moore's death during a time of increased attention on the use of force by police drew national attention and fuelled calls for a provincial inquiry into systemic racism in the justice system.

Mother of Chantel Moore still looking for answers one year after she was killed by police CBC News New Brunswick 1:03 The New Brunswick Civil Prosecution Service meets with Chantel's Moore family Monday to share the findings of the Quebec investigators who looked into the shooting. Any charges are up to the prosecutors. 1:03

Moore had recently moved to the northwestern New Brunswick city from Vancouver Island to be closer to her mother Martha Martin and young daughter Gracie.

Following Moore's death, Quebec's police watchdog agency, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, was asked to investigate the Edmundston officer's actions last year.

On Monday, Moore's family met with prosecutors to discuss the outcome of that investigation. The announcement followed that meeting. Prosecutors also released a 22-page analysis of the evidence in the case by Patrick Wilbur, the Saint John regional director of Public Prosecution Services.

The evidence included police dash-cam video, surveillance video from retail locations, witness statements, statements from police officers, as well as reports related to the officer's firearm and a knife found at the scene.

There was no video showing the shooting because Edmundston police don't have body-worn cameras.

Information on Moore's phone, including messages on social media, was also examined.

Worrying messages

The Crown's analysis says that at 2:06 a.m., Moore's ex-boyfriend called Edmundston police from Quebec concerned for her well being because of messages he received from her Facebook account on June 3. One suggested someone was watching her sleeping.

Witnesses and evidence showed Moore had been drinking that evening with friends. One neighbour asked them to keep the noise down.

After police were called, one officer went to Moore's apartment, going up an exterior set of stairs to the entrance on a balcony. Another officer waited in a police car, according to the Crown's analysis.

A neighbour told investigators he heard banging, looked out and saw the officer outside Moore's apartment with a flashlight.

The officer, whose name is Const. Jeremy Son, according to documents obtained earlier by CBC News but called Officer 1 in the analysis, told investigators he lit himself up with his flashlight to show "POLICE" written on his uniform.

The summary says the officer recognized Moore from when Moore had broken into her mother's home after forgetting her key.

He told investigators he was surprised to see her grab something from a kitchen counter and appearing "angry with a furrowed brow."

The officer drew his pistol and backed up to his left instead of the stairway. The report says Moore came out of the apartment moving wordlessly in his direction with a knife in her left hand.

The report says the officer told her in French to drop the knife, something witnesses say they heard, as she continued toward him and he was cornered on the third-floor balcony.

"Scared that she would hurt or kill him, Officer 1 said he fired his gun until the threat was no longer present," the summary of the officer's statement says.

The officer told investigators he backed up to the railing of the balcony and felt he had nowhere else to go. (Radio-Canada)

The officer, a use of force instructor with the Edmundston police for two years, fired four shots.

He was also equipped with pepper spray and a baton, but did not have a Taser. The report says there's normally one Taser per shift, and he did not have it that night.

The analysis said the officer told BEI investigators he regrets backing up to his left instead of toward an exit route.

"He acknowledges that had he done that, the sequence of events may have had a different outcome," the summary says.

An autopsy determined Moore died of extensive injuries to the internal organs caused by gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

"Ms. Chantel Moore's death, although deeply regrettable, was as a result of her being severely impaired by alcohol and combined with her actions, specifically exiting her residence brandishing a knife, steadily advancing upon Officer 1, who was restricted in movement by the confined space of the third-floor balcony and not responding to his clear orders to drop the knife," Wilbur, the Crown prosecutor, said at the conclusion of the report.

The police officer was taken off duty for three weeks before being put back on the job in an administrative role.

T.J. Burke, a lawyer representing Moore's family, said in a statement that it has been a long year for the family waiting for the results of the investigation.

"Now that we have more facts and a better understanding of the evidence, including personal statements by the intervening officer, we will examine our options with our client and determine our client's next steps," Burke said.

Moore was one of two Indigenous people shot and killed by police in New Brunswick last June.

Rodney Levi, 48, of Metepenagiag First Nation was shot and killed by RCMP on June 12, 2020, when they responded to a call for assistance on Boom Road, about 30 kilometres southwest of Miramichi. Prosecutors opted not to charge the officer , determining that based on the evidence the officer acted lawfully.

Rodney Levi, 48, was shot and killed by an RCMP officer in June 2020. (Submitted by Tara Louise Perley)

The provincial government announced in the days after Moore's death that a coroner's inquest would be held. It is scheduled to start Dec. 6 in the Edmundston region.

A separate inquest is also scheduled in October to examine Levi's death.

Inquests are quasi-judicial and examine the circumstances of a person's death. A jury then issues recommendations on how to avoid similar deaths in the future.