Chantel Moore's mother sues Edmundston police officer who shot her daughter

The mother of Chantel Moore is suing the police officer who fatally shot the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman during a wellness check.

Chantel Moore, 26, was shot and killed by Edmundston Const. Jeremy Son on June 4, 2020, when he was dispatched to her apartment to check on her well-being. Moore came toward Son with a knife on the balcony of the apartment, and he fired four shots, which he's said were in self-defence.

Moore's mother, Martha Martin, filed a statement of claim Thursday on behalf of herself, Moore's seven-year-old daughter, Gracie, and Moore's estate. The City of Edmundston, Son's employer, is also named in the suit.

The lawsuit claims negligence and asks for general damages for grief, suffering and the loss of companionship. She also wants the courts to grant punitive damages to compensate for Moore's death "as a result of the reckless, cavalier and needless actions of the Defendants," among other damages.

None of the allegations in the statement of claim have been tested in court.

The Public Prosecutions Service of New Brunswick previously said it would not lay criminal charges against Son because the evidence shows no "reasonable prospect of conviction."

Prosecutors found Son "did believe, on reasonable grounds, that force or a threat of force was being used against him by Ms. Moore," that day.

The lawsuit comes on the fourth day of a coroner's inquest into what happened on June 4. A coroner's inquest is a process that does not lay blame but attempts to prevent a similar death from happening in the future.

On Tuesday, Martin's lawyer T.J. Burke announced that he would be filing the suit. He said Son, who trained other officers in the use of force, fell below the standard of care when using lethal force. He said the lawsuit is separate from the inquest.