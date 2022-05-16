Testimony wrapped up Thursday at the coroner's inquest into the death of Chantel Moore, with the views and recommendations of an expert on police practices and use of force, who was hired by the coroner's office to review the case.

Chris Butler is a law enforcement consultant and former police officer who retired from the Calgary Police Department in 2014.

Butler found Const. Jeremy Son's use of force when he shot Moore four times on the balcony outside her apartment door on June 4, 2020, was appropriate because Moore had the ability, intent and means to cause imminent lethal or grievous bodily harm.

According to Son's testimony, Moore had come out the door with a knife in her hand and advanced on him as he retreated to the edge of her third-floor balcony.

It only takes one stab or laceration to cause potentially life-threatening bleeding, said Butler.

He cited research from the Journal of Forensic Medicine that it only takes 140 milliseconds to make a diagonal slash with an edged weapon and that it would have only taken Moore about 0.6 seconds to close the distance between them — faster than the .83 seconds it takes for an officer to raise a weapon and fire a shot.

Butler said officers are trained to try to avoid using lethal force if at all possible.

One way they can do that is through "tactical repositioning."

If Son had stepped back from Moore's doorway to the right instead of the left, he said, he may have been able to disengage from the situation and give himself more distance to stabilize the situation, instead of getting stuck against the balcony with nowhere to go but a long way down over the railing.

It's hard to make decisions on the spot in a crisis that take all that into account, he noted, but training can help.

He recommended police include "situational awareness" in their scenario training.

Had Son planned an escape route before knocking on Moore's window, he may have made different decisions in the small amount of reaction time he had when she came out the door.

Butler emphasized after that and all of his critiques that he couldn't conclude with certainty the outcome would not have remained the same.

Another thing that may have made a difference, he said, is if Marc Bouchard, the second officer on the scene, had accompanied Son up to Moore's door.

"Here's what is certain," he said, Bouchard, by remaining in his vehicle, precluded himself from being able to help on the balcony.

It wasn't clear to Butler why the officer did so.

Two officers together are better able to use other resources and implement other tactics, he said.

Training could be improved, consultant says

Butler noted many areas in which training could be improved.

One was with respect to the first aid that was given to Moore after she was shot.

It should have continued until the arrival of paramedics, he said. Police officers are typically not qualified to determine someone has died.

And front-line officers should have more than basic first aid training, said Butler.

In recent years, he said, many have been getting training and equipment for combat casualty care, also known as CCC. It includes using tourniquets and dressings to stop life-threatening bleeding.

It can significantly improve survivability, said Butler.

None of the officers at the scene had that.

However, Edmundston's former police chief testified Wednesday that the force now has a policy that ensures all officers are properly trained in first aid and CPR.

Butler added that it should also be the policy that officers give first aid to any civilian, whether or not it's needed as a result of police use of force.

It was evident there were significant equipment issues, said Butler — only one Taser was functional and microphones were not functioning reliably on the dashcam recording system.

But he noted the force has already taken measures to rectify that. Former police chief Alain Lang testified Wednesday that there is now a concrete policy to insure critical equipment is properly maintained.

Lang said there are now functional Tasers available to all patrol officers, but Butler said he remains "concerned" it's not mandatory that officers who are trained to use them carry them while on duty.

That's like a paramedic saying, Ii'm not taking my defibrillator today, said Butler. It shouldn't be optional, he said.

"A Taser has repeatedly saved lives across this country," said Butler. Officers have used them to take people into custody many times without having to use lethal force.

2 officers for checks recommended

Notwithstanding his overall opinion of their usefulness, he acknowledged he agrees with Son that it wouldn't have made a difference in this particular case.

But in response to a question from the jury, he said there may have been a possibility that a Taser could have been deployable by a second officer, had one been there.

Butler recommended sending two officers for welfare checks, when possible.

It's not uncommon for this type of call to escalate rapidly, he said. He cited an RCMP report from 2020 that found mental health checks or well-being checks were the second most common type of call that resulted in officers having to use force.

He'd like to see other less lethal tools come into greater use as well, such as bean bag rounds and 40 mm impact round soft sponges.

They can be fired from much greater distances than Tasers, he said.

Jurors also wanted to know whether it would have been useful to have a social worker or other mental health professional attend a well-being check like this one.

Butler noted that police weren't going there for someone in mental distress. They were going to check if someone was in her apartment posing a danger to her.

However, he added there are many circumstances where police can be greatly assisted by mental health professionals.

The condition is the situation has to be controlled and stabilized first.

Butler said he was confident that had there been someone like that present with the officer who went to Moore's, it would not have changed the outcome.

He also recommended the force tweak its guidance to officers on de-escalating certain medical emergencies, so that its emphasis is on "people in crisis" as opposed to people with "mental illness."

"The average officer has no idea if a person they're encountering has a mental illness," he said.

Any person can be in such a state, he said, and police officers often have to intervene.