Chantel Moore's family plans funeral, seeks answers

Martha Martin was supposed to be planning a celebration of the accomplishments of her daughter Chantel Moore.

Instead, she's planning a funeral for the 26-year-old shot and killed by an Edmundston Police Force officer during a wellness check in the early hours of June 4.

"It's a pain that I'd never wish to inflict on any person," Martin told Radio-Canada on Tuesday evening.

Edmundston police allege Moore left her apartment with a knife and threatened the officer on a balcony. The officer then shot her. The family has questioned the police account.

Quebec's independent police investigation agency, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, is investigating the officer's actions. The agency says it could take months before its report is complete.

Martha Martin says her daughter Chantel Moore was hoping to become an engineer. (Radio-Canada)

Martin said she's been in touch with an investigator but declined to comment on what happened.

"I'm sure every one of use would love to know what happened that morning," Martin said while standing near the site of the shooting alongside family members. "Are we ever going to get the full truth? She's not here any more to defend herself."

Moore was born in Edmundston but moved to B.C. as a small child and grew up in Nanaimo and Port Alberni, her family said. Moore had recently moved back to Edmundston to be closer to her mother and her daughter, Gracie.

Martin said it's unimaginable to have to plan the funeral for a child in the place they were born.

"My heart hurts more because she has a six-year-old daughter who will never see her mom, she'll never get to see her daughter grow up, never get to see her graduate, never get to see her accomplishments," Martin said.

Martin said Moore wanted to become an engineer and move to New York City.

"She had big dreams," her mother said. "And in a split second, those dreams came to an end."

Chantel Moore had recently moved back to Edmundston. CBC has permission from Chantel Moore's family to use the photos included in this story. (Chantel Moore/Facebook)

About a dozen family members arrived from British Columbia on Monday to support Martin and to also look for answers.

A small private funeral is planned for Thursday.

Healing marches have also been planned in Edmundston, Fredericton and Moncton on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Edmundston police have said the force won't provide further interviews as the Quebec investigation continues. The force previously said non-lethal force was not attempted. Its officers are not equipped with body cameras.

The scene of a shooting in downtown Edmundston surrounded by police tape Thursday afternoon. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Meanwhile, Chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick issued a pointed statement Wednesday again calling on the province to launch a review of systemic bias against Indigenous people in the province's policing and justice systems.

"The circumstances of Chantel Moore's death are tragic, but these systemic problems run deeper than this one tragic incident," the chiefs said in the statement. "Only a truly independent process will give people confidence that it has been fully and fairly investigated."

The chiefs "reject the claim" by the province's public safety minister that the government has begun a dialogue with Indigenous leaders on racism and bias.

The statement calls the minister's comment "tone deaf and condescending." The statement was signed by the chiefs Tobique, St. Mary's, Madawaska, Oromocto, Kingsclear and Woodstock First Nations.

Lisa Harris, the Liberal opposition critic for Aboriginal affairs, said the party supports the chief's call for a review and asked about it in the legislature on Wednesday.

Premier Blaine Higgs called it unfortunate when any life is lost, but didn't commit to a review.

'Very localized concern'

"That doesn't mean the whole system is broken," Higgs said. "But something went wrong that night. Very seriously wrong. That's why the independent analysis is underway."

He said if that Quebec review finds issues of national concern, he'd support a deeper look.

Harris said it's not just one incident leading to the call for a review.

Higgs suggested the Liberals were overstepping by trying to make it a national issue when "we have a very localized concern here."

Carl Urquhart, the province's Public Safety Minister, later read a prepared statement saying he's "engaged" with chiefs about the justice system.

CBC News has permission from Chantel Moore's family to use the photos included in this story.