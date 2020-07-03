Chantel Moore's family calls for removal of officer who killed her

It's been four weeks and a day since Martha Martin received the call telling her that her daughter, Chantel Moore, had been shot dead by a police officer.

On Friday, Martin stood outside the Edmundston Police Force headquarters with her daughter's ashes, expressing her outrage that the officer has returned to work on a desk-duty basis.

"The fact that this guy is still working is appalling," Martin told CBC News.

"My daughter's life mattered and it feels like, by them putting him back to work, it's saying that you're allowed to do what you want and get away with it."

Martha Martin, mother of Chantel Moore, brought her daughter's ashes to the demonstration. Family and supporters are calling for the removal of the officer who fatally shot Moore. He is now on desk duty at the police station. (Logan Perley/CBC)

Moore, a 26-year-old Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, was shot and killed by the unnamed officer during a wellness check in Edmundston on June 4. Moore grew up on Vancouver Island and recently moved to New Brunswick to be with her mother and six-year-old daughter, Gracie.

The officer was placed on paid leave following the incident, which is being investigated by an independent agency from Quebec, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes.

The police force confirmed Thursday the officer has returned to work and is "currently on administrative duties until we receive the results of the BEIQ independent investigation." The results likely won't be ready for months.

A call to action

Russ Letica of Madawaska First Nation joined the family and other supporters to hold a "call to action" outside the police station, calling for the officer's removal.

Letica said they're upset and confused as to how the system would allow the officer's return to work.

"I'm upset that this man is back to work within 30 days of the murder of Chantel Moore," he said.

"Take him out of the system. Take him out of the job."

Russ Letica of Madawaska First Nation said supporters of Chantel Moore are expected to return to the police station on Saturday and Sunday. (Logan Perley/CBC)

The family is also demanding a full public inquiry into the killing, while First Nations chiefs in New Brunswick continue to press the provincial government for an inquiry into policing and the justice system.

About 20 supporters gathered outside the station, holding signs, drumming and singing. Moore's daughter walked to the demonstration holding a picture of her mother, and Martin was alongside with a box containing the ashes.

Emblazoned on the box, some signs and even Martin's mask were the words "Stay Golden" — Moore's favourite saying.

Promise to her daughter

Martin said she made a promise to her daughter that she won't relent until there's justice for Moore.

"This is us being my daughter's voice," Martin said, standing next to Moore's ashes and her granddaughter.

"I will do whatever I need to do. It was the last thing that I whispered into my daughter's ear, and I promised her that I wouldn't stop until justice was served."

Letica said they plan to return on Saturday and Sunday at noon.

A supporter of Chantel Moore holds a sign outside the Edmundston Police Force headquarters on Friday. (Logan Perley/CBC)

Members of the family and the supporters have named the officer, and Martin questioned why the force has not released the name. Edmundston police have not confirmed the officer's identity.

"I feel like they're protecting him where there was no protection for my daughter when he was banging at her door," she said. "It's unjust."

New Brunswick Police Association executive director Bob Davidson said assigning officers to "indoor activities" after a similar situation is "normal procedure."

Davidson said under the Police Act if an officer is officer involved in such investigations, their pay must be maintained until the investigation is concluded.