Province non-committal on Chantel Moore inquest jury recommendations

New Brunswick's public safety minister is non-committal about implementing recommendations from the Chantel Moore inquest, pointing out that he doesn't have the authority to put some of them into effect.

Bill Hogan said it could take as long as six months for "partners," including municipal police forces, to tell him what they plan to do.

And if they say, for example, that they lack the money to equip each of their officers with non-lethal weapons, such as Tasers or bean bag rounds, there's little he can do about it.

"It's a little more complex than that because the province doesn't pay for the equipment," he said. "The municipalities do."

Among the recommendations by the coroner's jury this week was the mandatory wearing of non-lethal equipment, including Tasers for those trained in their use, and greater access to less lethal tools.

Chantel Moore, 26, was shot and killed by police officer Jeremy Son in the northwestern New Brunswick city of Edmundston in June 2020 during a wellness check at her apartment. (Chantel Moore/Facebook)

Pressed to explain what responsibility he had to ensure other people are not shot by police in the future, Hogan would not commit to any specific actions.

"My responsibility as public safety minister is to ensure an adequate level of policing in the province," he said.

"Whether or not that comes to certain tools they need to do their job effectively, I guess that would be a discussion that we may entertain in the future.

"At this point in time there's no plans to look at that."

Tasers up to municipalities

Moore, a 26-year-old Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman who had moved to New Brunswick, was shot and killed by an Edmundston city police officer outside her apartment in June 2020.

The city force had only one working Taser the night of the incident, and it wasn't available for the call at Moore's apartment.

Const. Jeremy Son, who shot Moore, testified that a Taser wouldn't have been appropriate in that situation, and he would not have used it if it had been available.

But police practices expert Chris Butler testified that if a second officer had been with him, they might have used a Taser.

The jury's recommendations also included not having a lone officer respond to a call. A second officer stayed in the police car in Edmundston while Son went to the door alone.

Hogan said as a town councillor in Woodstock, he supported buying Tasers for the municipal police force, but the town couldn't afford to buy one for each officer.

"So that would be a question more appropriate for each municipality," he said.

'Action is important'

The jury also recommended a new entity to examine police shootings and other use-of-force incidents involving police.

The Higgs government has inked an agreement with Nova Scotia that will see its Serious Incident Response Team become a two-province agency.

Hogan said details of that are still being worked out but suggested that the new two-province SiRT won't necessarily have an office in New Brunswick, as the agency's Nova Scotia head suggested.

From left, Moore's grandmother Grace Frank, mother Martha Martin and uncle Leroy Martin. Martha said the shawl she wore for the conclusion of the inquest was made for her by a friend, after she lost not one, but two children — she had a son die five months after Moore, while in police custody. The wings are meant to hold her, she said, and give her strength. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

The minister called all the inquest recommendations "well thought-out" but said he'll follow the process of giving agencies six months to "give us a timeline on what they think they can achieve and when they can do it."

He said some recommendations have already been implemented by some police forces and he sympathized with Chantel Moore's mother, Martha Martin, who called for quick action on them.

"I do understand what she's saying. Recommendations are great, but I do believe action is important," Hogan said.

'When there's a will, there's a way'

Opposition Liberal Leader Roger Melanson said the province should be willing to provide the funding for Tasers as long as it ensures that's how the money is spent.

"When there's a will, there's a way," he said, adding, "I couldn't believe that Tasers were not made available or used in this situation, honestly."

Green Party Leader David Coon said the Higgs government tends to act "excruciatingly slowly, glacially slowly" on most reports.

But he said legislation this week to improve the child welfare system, a response to a 2019 report, might be a positive sign.

"That was taken seriously, that was acted upon, and now we've got a bill before us. Hopefully, they will choose that route with this jury's recommendations."