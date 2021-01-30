Changes to New Brunswick's orange-phase restrictions begin

Most New Brunswickers can now expand their number of close contacts as the province has loosened rules for parts of the province under orange-phase restrictions.

People living in the Fredericton, Campbellton, Bathurst, Miramichi and Saint John regions can now have 10 contacts from outside of their household.

The Moncton region (Zone 1) remains in the red phase and the Edmundston and Grand Falls region (Zone 4) is in full lockdown. Those areas are required to maintain a single-household bubble.

There are 313 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Effective Saturday, households in the orange phase can have a maximum of a "steady 10" contacts from outside the home. That includes up to 10 people who do not live there.

Extended bubbles can socialize together, including dining at restaurants.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted, with physical distancing.

New rules for travel into the province are also in effect Saturday.

Anyone entering New Brunswick, including rotational workers, must self-isolate for 14 days. Public Health strongly encourages people to self-isolate somewhere separate from their household, if possible.