Saint Andrews-area fire still out of control but hasn't spread

The fire that's forced hundreds of people from their homes and destroyed one house in southwestern New Brunswick since Sunday afternoon continues to be out of control.

The blaze in the Bocabec area, near Saint Andrews, started with an ATV fire and spread to 617 acres, or about 250 hectares, by Monday morning. According to the provincial Wildland Fire Reporting System, the fire is still out of control but has not grown past 250 hectares.

Seven firefighting airplanes flew continuously over the area Monday, which helped stop the fire from spreading. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Fire officials will be providing an update at 2 pm., which will be livestreamed here by CBC News.

But Roger Collet, a wildfire management officer with the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources, says that crews made a lot of progress Monday in keeping the fire in check and protecting homes.

Water bombers spread a lot of fire retardant over the blaze Monday. On Tuesday, firefighters will try to get on the ground and start extinguishing the flames, he told Information Morning.

"As days go on, then we can work at getting a little deeper into the burn area and make sure things don't get going again," he said.

An evacuation order remains in place for hundreds of homes. Highway 127 between Bocabec and Saint Andrews remains blocked off.

Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson said the forecast is calling for wind but it's not been gusting as strongly as on Monday. But he said another day of planes and groundwork could bring the fire under control.

"Although there's reason to be concerned, there's also reason to be optimistic," he said.

Thirteen fire departments and provincial officials are fighting the fire.