Bathurst area to get obstetric services back

Expecting mothers can start receiving labour and delivery services in the Chaleur Regional Hospital on Jan. 7.

Because of a nurse shortage, the services have not been offered since late October, forcing pregnant women in the Bathurst area to make alternate arrangements in Miramichi or Campbellton.

Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of Vitalité Health Network, said the network has hired three new nurses who are receiving obstetrics training to fill the gap in service. He said others have either returned from sick leave or maternity leave. And nurses from other parts of the hospital who have obstetrics training have also said they could fill in every once and awhile.

"That was our original plan, we just wanted to secure it before we announced it," Lanteigne said. "We feel very confident that on the 7th we're going to be open."

Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of Vitalité Health Network said three new nurses were hired. (CBC)

He said this is a permanent solution to the shortage in the hospital's obstetrics unit.

"We think that we should be able to avoid any disruption of the services moving forward," he said.

Lanteigne said 21 women had to deliver their babies in Miramichi, and five in Campbellton. He expects a 21 more to have to travel to deliver their children before the unit is open.

"It was worrisome, it was very very big uneasiness I would say within specific women getting ready to deliver. But all in all it worked very well so we didn't have any bad situations," he said.

Bathurst Mayor Paolo Fongemie said some women are breathing a sigh of relief. (Radio Canada )

Bathurst mayor Paolo Fongemie said he's pleased the issue will be resolved.

"I know they had challenges but I do recognize the work they've done," he said.

He said he heard from many expectant mothers with concerns, especially having to travel to far away hospitals in the winter.

"The thing that was really the concern was to schedule the time to travel," he said.

But he's hearing sighs of relief now.

"I know that some of them that are due in January … I'm sure they are relieved and they're happy to be able to continue their follow ups with their local obstetrician," he said.