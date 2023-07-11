Bathurst hospital faced 3 days without air conditioning after legionella bacteria detected

The Vitalité Health Network says it had to turn off the air conditioning at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst for three days last week — and they happened to be three of the hottest days of the year — because of concerns about legionella bacteria.

A high concentration of the bacteria associated with legionnaires' disease was found during a routine inspection, indicated a note to hospital staff last Wednesday, obtained by Radio-Canada.

No positive cases of the disease had been reported to the hospital at the time, said the note.

Vitalité issued a public statement late last week asking people to avoid non-essential visits to the hospital in Bathurst because of maintenance work on the air-conditioning system.

This 2009 colorized 8000X electron micrograph image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large grouping of Gram-negative legionella pneumophila bacteria. There were outbreaks of legionnaires’ disease in the Moncton area in 2019 and 2021, which caused one death and more than a dozen hospitalizations. (Janice Haney Carr/Centers for Disease Control/Associated Press)

It confirmed this week that legionella had been detected in three cooling towers at the building, and the air-conditioning system was shut down Wednesday.

Tests came back negative after the system was shock-cleaned with chlorine, said a followup note to staff Friday, also obtained by Radio-Canada.

The temperatures on the three days when the air conditioning was off ranged from about 27 C to 32 C in Bathurst, according to Environment Canada.

Drinking water at the hospital also tested negative, according to the second message to hospital staff.

They were asked to monitor for symptoms of pneumonia for a few days, including fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dry cough and difficulty breathing.

Legionnaires' is a severe form of pneumonia commonly spread by inhalation of contaminated aerosols from contaminated water, says the World Health Organization. Sources include air-conditioning cooling towers, hot and cold water systems, humidifiers and whirlpool spas.

There were outbreaks of legionnaires' disease in the Moncton area in 2019 and 2021, which caused one death and more than a dozen hospitalizations, including some induced comas.

Legislation was introduced last year to create a provincial cooling tower registry with licensing requirements.

Based on information on the Health Department's website, it is now up and running. Licensed towers require monthly tests for legionella and quarterly inspections, the site says.

No one from Public Health or the Vitalité Health Network was available for an interview with CBC.

The air-conditioning system at the Chaleur hospital was put back into operation on Friday afternoon with approval from health and environment officials, Vitalité told Radio-Canada.

Daily monitoring will continue for the next two weeks, it said.